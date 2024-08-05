Gabby Logan's private life: from famous husband to gymnastics career and family tragedy

Gabby Logan has been all over our TV screens this summer. After hosting coverage of the Euros in June, the presenter is back on the box for the 2024 Paris Olympics, joining a star-studded line-up of journalists and sports stars for the BBC's coverage.

While she might be one of the UK's most recognisable sports presenters, how much do you know about her life off-screen? Keep reading for all you need to know about the star, including her famous husband and early career as a gymnast.

Gabby's home life with her husband Kenny

Gabby's husband is retired Scottish rugby player Kenny Logan. The couple, who live in Buckinghamshire, tied the knot in 2001 before welcoming twins Lois and Reuben in 2005.

Sharing the secret to their longstanding marriage in a recent interview, Gabby, 51, described their relationship as a "team sport".

© Getty Images Gabby is married to rugby player Kenny Logan

"Sometimes there's going to be a player who needs picking up, and other times they're the star of the game and it's someone else who needs the boost," she told Good Housekeeping magazine.

"With a marriage it's the same: you're never walking along the same bit of road at the same time."

© Shutterstock The couple got married in 2001

The presenter went on to say that she and Kenny, 52, "never stop working" at their relationship, and said marriage "isn't something you can just leave to be and hope it's all right in 15 years". "It needs a bit of assessment," she added.

Back in 2022, Kenny was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thankfully, after undergoing surgery, the sportsman was given the all-clear last year.

Gabby and Kenny have been married for 23 years

Both Gabby and Kenny have been very candid about the impact of his diagnosis on their relationship. "So, erectile function can be massively affected, and it might not come back. Kenny was very lucky, and eventually it did," she told radio DJ Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio show. "I think the reason why I wanted to talk about it candidly was because, of course, if you've been together with somebody for a long time, and that's a big part of your relationship, then it is something that is going to affect the dynamic. It's huge," she said.

Gabby on motherhood and becoming an empty-nester

Now that Lois, a showjumper, and Reuben, a rugby player for Northampton Saints, are leaving home, Gabby is coming to terms with being an empty nester.

© Instagram Gabby's children are twins

"It's hard, really hard!" she told The Telegraph. "Reuben has just gone back to pre-season. He creates a lot for one person. I opened the fridge the other day and it suddenly looked tiny... I recognised its contents. But we miss him, his noise and chaos."

© Instagram Lois is an accomplished showjumper

"Lois will be gone permanently in September," she said of her daughter, who will study at Loughborough. "I came back from work recently and I thought: 'This is the future - I don't know if I can live in a house this quiet'. It's a big step change. [But] I've got to embrace it.

© Instagram Gabby's son is a rugby player like his dad

"When you have kids, you want them to fly, have their own lives and be independent," added the star.

Gabby's gymnastic career

Long before she rose to fame as a TV presenter, Gabby had very different career ambitions. The TV star was a teenage rhythmic gymnast and represented Wales at the 1990 Commonwealth Games when she was 17.

WATCH: Unearthed clip of Gabby Logan performing a gymnastics routine

Sadly, her athletic career was cut short after she injured her back and developed sciatica while taking her A-Levels.

"I remember thinking, 'I'll never do anything again in my whole life that gives me this much joy' – there was a real feeling of grief," Gabby told The Telegraph. "I was only 17, but I thought, 'How can I find anything else that would make me feel like that?'"

Gabby's family tragedy

Gabby was just 19 years old when she lost her brother Daniel, who died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy aged 15 while playing football with their dad, former Leeds United player Terry Yorath.

"It's strange because you don't lose your brother and think, 'Well this is a good life lesson,' but at some point you realise that, actually, you have learned a lot – and that you've been exposed to a depth of emotion that you didn't know existed," she told Good Housekeeping.

Gabby's brother Daniel pictured playing football with his father, Terry Yorath

"It's taught me how resilient we are as humans, how we can come back from really dark days and things that make you go, 'What's the point? Why are we here?' And that you can laugh again and find joy in life."