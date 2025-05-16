Julia Roberts shares heartbreaking family news that will impact her 3 children

For 19 years Julia Roberts, her husband Danny Moder and their three children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 20, and younger son Henry, 17, have lived life alongside their beloved pet dog Myrtle.

But on May 16 Julia shared the heartbreaking news that Myrtle had passed away, having lived a life of luxury with her family for almost two decades.

"Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025," Julia simply captioned a picture of Myrtle, alongside a crown emoji.

In the picture, Myrtle – a mixed breed —was looking away from the camera as she sat on a picnic blanket.

© Julia Roberts Picture of Julia Robert's dog Myrtle

Julia is also a dog mom to chocolate lab called Major, and Julia and her kids have often been spotted walking their pets in the sunny California weather.

In 2023 Myrtle even joined her mom in a Chopard campaign, jumping up on the armchair Julia was sitting in and cuddling in as she read a script.

The video for the campaign featured many off-camera moments from Julia taking a peek behind the camera, knitting, and joking around with her make up artist, but it was Myrtle who had pride of place on the chair.

© Chopard Mrytle joins Julia in Chopard campaign

Julia and Danny have mostly raised their family out of the spotlight but for Mother's Day 2025 Danny shared a rare, and current, picture of Julia with her kids.

Henry, a redhead like his parents, and his older brother Phinnaeus posed on a rock during what appeared to be a hike, with Emma, who rocked platinum blonde shade and is looking more and more like her cousin Emma Roberts, sitting on her mom's knee, between her brothers.

"Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys," Danny wrote.

© Instagram Julia sits with her kids Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry Moder

In the past Julia has only shared throwback pictures of her children, admitting that it "allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all".

This last Mother' s Day was likely the last for the Oscar winner with children living in her home, as Henry will turn 18 next month, and may decide to leave home for college after graduating from high school.

© Instagram Julia often has only shared throwbacks

Both Phinneas and Hazel are in college, and Julia has happily stepped into her role as the proud college mom, sharing that the experience has also become her entire life," including wearing school colors at events.

"It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she told Extra. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."