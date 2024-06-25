Meet Gabby Logan's teen twins Lois and Reuben - and they are identical to famous mum

Gabby Logan will become a familiar face to football fans this summer as she leads the BBC sports coverage of all the Euros action in Germany alongside Alex Scott, Gary Lineker, and Mark Chapman.

But behind the scenes, Gabby, 51, is a busy mum to 18-year-old twins Lois and Reuben with her husband of 23 years, Kenny Logan.

As Gabby takes a major step into the limelight with the ongoing tournament, we meet those closest to her - her two children who are following in their parents' sporting footsteps.

Lois © Instagram Lois has sporting passions It is clear that the host of The Mid Point's 18-year-old daughter inherited her mother's sporting genes as the pair were seen competing in the London Landmarks Half Marathon in April. © Instagram Gabby and Lois ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon "So I said yes and then suggested to @loislogansj that she should do it. And she said yes. I think I was trying to prove that being 50 wasn’t a barrier to pushing myself," penned the former gymnast on Instagram.

Lois has also extended her athletic passions into horseriding which allowed Gabby and Kenny to follow her on the Andalucía Sunshine Tour. © Instagram Gabby and Kenny followed Lois to Spain Their bond also encompasses Logan delving into her mother's wardrobe. In January, the Freeze the Fear star shared a sweet selfie with Lois who is wearing her camel-hued coat.

"Years ago I bought the camel @emporioarmani coat which Lois is wearing as we headed off to lunch today," Gabby said. "I packed it away because I didn’t wear it anymore some time around 2008 and thought that one day my little (3 year old) baby daughter @loislogansj might want a camel coat. © Instagram Lois borrowed her mum's coat When she was about 16 years old Lois found the boxes," she continued. "And she has been dipping into them ever since, it makes me so happy to see her looking so great in the ‘vintage’."

Reuben © Instagram Gabby Logan's son is also a rugby star in the making Not only does Reuben look just like Gabby's husband Kenny, but he is also following his dad into rugby. He made his professional debut last September as a back-row player for the Northampton Saints.

© Instagram Gabby's children are twins "Very proud to see you run out for the first time as a professional @reuben_logan hopefully the start of a long, happy and healthy professional career," his proud mum wrote. © Instagram Reuben is a dad hand at golf Reuben has even turned his hand to golf, appearing on his mother's Instagram feed straight from the course.