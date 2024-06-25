Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gabby Logan's lookalike children: photos of her rarely-seen teen twins
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meet Gabby Logan's teen twins Lois and Reuben - and they are identical to famous mum

The mother of two presents Euros coverage for the BBC

Gabby Logan with two children and husband on holiday© Instagram
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gabby Logan will become a familiar face to football fans this summer as she leads the BBC sports coverage of all the Euros action in Germany alongside Alex Scott, Gary Lineker, and Mark Chapman.

But behind the scenes, Gabby, 51, is a busy mum to 18-year-old twins Lois and Reuben with her husband of 23 years, Kenny Logan.

As Gabby takes a major step into the limelight with the ongoing tournament, we meet those closest to her - her two children who are following in their parents' sporting footsteps.

Lois

Lois with Kenny Logan selfie© Instagram
Lois has sporting passions

It is clear that the host of The Mid Point's 18-year-old daughter inherited her mother's sporting genes as the pair were seen competing in the London Landmarks Half Marathon in April. 

Gabby and Lois logan in sporting gear with medals© Instagram
Gabby and Lois ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon

"So I said yes and then suggested to @loislogansj that she should do it. And she said yes. I think I was trying to prove that being 50 wasn’t a barrier to pushing myself," penned the former gymnast on Instagram.

Lois has also extended her athletic passions into horseriding which allowed Gabby and Kenny to follow her on the Andalucía Sunshine Tour. 

Gabby and Kenny Logan selfie with daughter© Instagram
Gabby and Kenny followed Lois to Spain

Their bond also encompasses Logan delving into her mother's wardrobe. In January, the Freeze the Fear star shared a sweet selfie with Lois who is wearing her camel-hued coat. 

"Years ago I bought the camel @emporioarmani coat which Lois is wearing as we headed off to lunch today," Gabby said. "I packed it away because I didn’t wear it anymore some time around 2008 and thought that one day my little (3 year old) baby daughter @loislogansj might want a camel coat.

Lois and Gabby Logan selfie© Instagram
Lois borrowed her mum's coat

When she was about 16 years old Lois found the boxes," she continued. "And she has been dipping into them ever since, it makes me so happy to see her looking so great in the ‘vintage’."

Reuben

Gabby Logan with husband and her kids© Instagram
Gabby Logan's son is also a rugby star in the making

Not only does Reuben look just like Gabby's husband Kenny, but he is also following his dad into rugby. He made his professional debut last September as a back-row player for the Northampton Saints. 

Gabby logan selfie with kids and husband© Instagram
Gabby's children are twins

"Very proud to see you run out for the first time as a professional @reuben_logan hopefully the start of a long, happy and healthy professional career," his proud mum wrote.

Reuben is a dad hand at golf© Instagram
Reuben is a dad hand at golf

Reuben has even turned his hand to golf, appearing on his mother's Instagram feed straight from the course.

Gabby logan's kids and mum© Instagram
Gabby shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute

DISCOVER: Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé & more footballers' staggering net worths 

The doting mother paid tribute to the close bond she shares with her children on Mother's Day. "So grateful I got the chance to be a Mum to these two extraordinary humans @loislogansj and @reuben_logan," Gabby said. "You are my favourite people in the world, which is why I want to hang out with you when you come home."

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more