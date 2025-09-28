WATCH: Iconic '80s singer reveals ADHD diagnosis: 'It's not an easy thing to live with'

80's singer Annie Lennox has made a candid health confession while talking to Nuala McGovern on BBC Women's Hour. The singer revealed that she had been struggling with complications from a surgery she underwent over a decade ago. A couple years later, the Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) singer has now revealed she is neurodivergent after recently receiving an ADHD diagnosis. "I'm a magpie, I observe things, I'm highly sensitive," Annie explained on the BBC Radio 4 show. "And I found out that I actually am a bit neurodivergent."

"It's been explained a great deal to me about how my mind works and how other people with ADHD, how their mind works. It's not an easy thing to live with but it's also a superpower. I think it does bring brilliance - I'm not saying that I am brilliant, but I'll take that! For most of my life I aspired to brilliance, let's say, through the medium of music, through the medium of language, lyrical, presentation, all of that. All that curiosity has brought me to this place today in 2025 when I'm 70."

Annie first shot to fame after joining forces with producer Dave Stewart to form Eurythmics. Together, they released iconic hits such as 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' and 'There Must Be An Angel'. The group stayed together for 10 years before going on hiatus in 1990.

"We formed after our first band, The Tourists, split.," Annie explained on the programme. "We loved the name Eurythmics. As we loved being European, and 'rhythm' is in the name there. Nobody else got it but us."

© WireImage Annie Lennox revealed she has been diagnosed with ADHD on the BBC programme Woman's Hour

"We really struggled, but a new A&R man really loved us and said, 'Basically, there is only one band I am taking on', and it was us. They let a lot of bands go, which was a shame, but it was good for us. If it had not had worked, I thought I would have to go back to Scotland. Success takes you on these tremendous highs, and it can take you down as well."