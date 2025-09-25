Lainey Wilson and Post Malone confirmed to headline Stagecoach 2026 – and a few very surprising names

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone will headline Stagecoach Music Festival in 2026 – but there are a few very surprising names that have us talking. Dance star Pitball is among the line-up and Mr Worldwide said that it was "an honor to perform on one the world’s biggest stages with today’s biggest country artists," adding: "Stagecoach continues to show music is the universal language that unites genres around the globe, Daleee!" Rapper Ludacris is also on the line-up alongside 80s rock band Journey, and 90s icons Counting Crows. Country stars Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, and Nate Smith will also perform across the various stages, and Noah Cyrus – who made her debut at the festival in 2024 performing with Midland – will now have her own guest spot.

Perhaps most exciting though is the inclusion of Post Malone, who released his first country album, F-1 Trillion, with collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Lainey, Jelly Roll, Ernest, Sierra Ferrell, Chris Stapleton, Hardy, and Billy Strings months after he headlined the festival in 2024. The decision to bring Post back to the Mane Stage to headline Sunday night, two years after that release, suggests that we may be in for some incredible surprise guests joining him for our favorite tracks. "Had a hell of a time at Stagecoach in 2024 alongside so many incredible artists and friends. Can’t wait to be back next year!" said Post.

"I'll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach. We were on one of the smaller stages and I remember wondering if anyone would even know our songs. Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y’all bring the energy… because it’s gonna get western," said Cody of the opportunity to headline on the Friday evening, while Lainey, the Saturday headliner, shared: "My first Stagecoach was in 2022 on the SiriusXM Stage at 2:30PM in the afternoon. Look how far we’ve come y’all! I’m honored to headline this year. This is a career highlight and I can’t wait to see everyone there."

Elsewhere, fans will get to see the winner of the upcoming CBS series The Road perform on the Mane Stage; the new series stars Blake, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson as they try to find the next big country star and premieres October, 19 2025. Stagecoach mainstays Diplo and Guy Fieri will also return to host the HonkyTonk and Stagecoach Smokehouse, respectively. Diplo’s HonkyTonk brings some of the biggest names in dance music to the grounds, and in 2025, Paris Hilton was among the stars who DJ'd for festival-goers.

© Stagecoach Pitbull will perform at Stagecoach 2026

© Stagecoach Stagecoach 2026 line up poster

New for 2026, Nashville’s Whiskey Jam, a platform for up-and-coming artists, brings an exciting new element to the Palomino Stage, with special after-hours sets that will introduce fans to the next big things.

The 2025 festival was headlined by Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, and Jelly's set was an emotional one that saw him expressing his gratitude for where his career has taken him. He took a moment to preach to the crowd about his luck and gratitude, growing emotional as he reflected on his humble beginnings growing up in Antioch, Tennessee.

© Getty Images for Stagecoach Jelly Roll, daughter Bailee Ann and wife Bunnie Xo are seen at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival

He also brought out his wife, Bunnie Xo, who has rarely joined him on stage.The couple has been married since 2016, and are parents to daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah, eight, both of whom Jelly shares with other women.