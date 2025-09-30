Amal Clooney steals the show in sultry mini dress on date night with George

George and Amal Clooney lit up the red carpet at the Jay Kelly premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival, turning heads with their coordinated couple style. Amal, 47, stunned in a strapless crimson velvet mini dress, featuring a sculpted bodice and a show-stopping floral skirt adorned with voluminous 3D red and yellow blossoms. She paired the eye-catching look with metallic pointed-toe gold heels and a matching velvet clutch. The mother-of-two completed the look with soft waves cascading over one shoulder, gold drop earrings, and simple makeup.

At her side, George, 64, looked dashing in a navy blue suit with a light blue open-collar shirt, keeping his look sleek and understated. His classic ensemble allowed Amal’s daring look to shine, while still exuding the couple’s signature sophistication.

© Variety via Getty Images George and Amal Clooney at the "Jay Kelly" premiere

The duo posed affectionately for photos, arms around each other and holding hands, exuding the easy charm and affection that fans have come to love.

Their sweet date night comes after the power couple were holding a private function in Lake Como for their shared foundation, The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The event was likely held in the run up to the foundation's annual Albies awards ceremony which will take place on September 26. Held at the couple's villa in Lake Como, the event featured stunning table settings for guests and lounge chairs with picturesque views of the lake.

© Variety via Getty Images The duo posed affectionately for photos

Alongside her renowned actor husband, Amal launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, which aids victims of human rights injustices. Amal also mentioned the prestigious foundation she runs with her spouse in the video, saying: "I am a barrister and the founder along with my husband George of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Our foundation provides free legal support to victims of atrocities all over the world."

In a joint statement on their website the couple explain: “We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law.” The CFJ continues to work on issues that have long faded from the headlines and look to support survivors of war crimes. The foundation is actively investigating war crimes in Ukraine, monitoring sham trials targeting women and journalists and fighting against a global trend of authoritarianism that seeks to punish those who speak truth to power.

© Variety via Getty Images Amal launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016

Although Italy and their Como villa are deeply special to the couple, Amal and George, who are now parents to twins, Ella and Alexander, spend much of their time in Provence, France, where they purchased a luxury chateau in 2021. The chateau itself is nothing short of tremendous. Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard, which is 25 acres alone.