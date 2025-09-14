Amal Clooney is a vision in plunging dress for 'private gathering' in Lake Como with George

Amal Clooney has stunned in a gorgeous plunging olive green gown for the The Clooney Foundation for Justice. In a picture posted to Instagram, Amal, 47, was seen wearing a stunning olive green wrap dress featuring an elegant plunging neckline. The human rights lawyer paired the dress with an equally stylish pair of gold, droplet earrings and kept her long hair styled in tousled waves. She appeared alongside her husband, George Clooney, 64, who looked suave as ever in a tailored grey suit and a relaxed striped button up shirt.

The power couple were holding a private function in Lake Como for their shared foundation, The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The event was likely held in the run up to the foundation's annual Albies awards ceremony which will take place on September 26. Held at the couple's villa in Lake Como, the event featured stunning table settings for guests and lounge chairs with picturesque views of the lake.

Alongside her renowned actor husband, George Clooney, Amal launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, which aids victims of human rights injustices. Amal also mentioned the prestigious foundation she runs with her spouse in the video, saying, "I am a barrister and the founder along with my husband George of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Our foundation provides free legal support to victims of atrocities all over the world."

In a joint statement on their website the couple explain, “We founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law.” The CFJ continues to work on issues that have long faded from the headlines and look to support survivors of war crimes. The foundation is actively investigating war crimes in Ukraine, monitoring sham trials targeting women and journalists and fighting against a global trend of authoritarianism that seeks to punish those who speak truth to power.

All about George and Amal's Lake Como Villa

George bought the villa and has spoken in the past about his adoration for his time there and his love of Italian culture. The villa has, unsurprisingly, gained enormous value over the years, not least because of George's presence there, but the Hollywood star's clever property trick has boosted the value of the home tenfold.

George and Amal have held a private function in the lead up to their foundation's Albies awards

Although Italy and their Como villa are deeply special to the couple, Amal and George, who are now parents to twins, Ella and Alexander, spend much of their time in Provence, France, where they purchased a luxury chateau in 2021. The chateau itself is nothing short of tremendous. Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard, which is 25 acres alone.