Amal Clooney is a sunkissed goddess as she supports illness-stricken husband George

Amal Clooney looked stunning as she appeared alongside her husband, George Clooney, who is currently suffering from a sinus infection. The actor has been sidelined from appearances at the Venice Film Festival as he recovers from the illness. Although he was forced to miss a press conference for his upcoming film, Jay Kelly, George was spotted around Venice on 29 August alongside Amal, who looked incontestably glamorous in a wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses and beachy waves.

© BACKGRID Amal looked effortlessly glamorous in a chic black dress, a floppy hat and simple white heels.

Amal, who is an accomplished human rights and international lawyer, wore a sleek black dress that featured a corseted bodice. She completed the look with minimal jewellery and a chic woven handbag as she and husband, George, stopped in to a café for a much-needed coffee amid the bustling Venice Film Festival.

© BACKGRID The outing comes days after George was forced to drop out of the press conference for his upcoming film, Jay Kelly, due to being ill.

George's illness

The star, 64, was due to appear at a press conference for the Netflix film Jay Kelly, in which he plays an ageing actor who travels through Europe with his manager and close friend (played by Adam Sandler). On the unexpected journey, they look back on their life choices, including relationships with loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind. The film is a coming-of-age drama directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written with Emily Mortimer.

Ahead of Thursday afternoon's event, George was forced to pull out due to a sinus infection. A rep for George told HELLO!: "We are working on another press conference moment, but we must regretfully cancel today's Netflix press conference. As you may have heard, George is under the weather but he's excited for you to see the film and looks forward to when he can discuss it with everyone."

WATCH: George Clooney in the trailer for Jay Kelly

At the start of the official conference, director Noah touched on George's absence, quipping: "Even movie stars get sick!" He helmed the conversation with press alongside Emily and the movie's other stars, Adam, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup. Despite missing the press conference, George powered through his illness for the film's red carpet on 28 August where he appeared alongside Amal. The lawyer looked beguiling in a billowing fuchsia gown while George looked suave in a classic tuxedo.