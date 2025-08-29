Amal Clooney leads best-dressed at Venice Film Festival in bold fuchsia look

Amal Clooney undoubtedly stole the show on the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Jay Kelly, alongside her adoring husband, George Clooney. The mother of two looked radiant in a striking strapless gown in a bold, fuchsia color, with a ruched, fitted bodice and a short miniskirt in the front. It extended into a dramatic, voluminous train and showcased her lithe figure. She added metallic strappy heels and a gold clutch, along with glamorous dangling earrings. As ever, her luscious brunette locks fell down her back in soft waves.

George, who was recovering from a sinus infection, walked beside his lawyer wife in a suave tuxedo complete with a bowtie. The actor was forced to pull out of a press conference on Thursday due to his illness, yet rallied for the red carpet alongside Amal. See more of the best Venice Film Festival looks below.

1/ 10 © WireImage Amal and George Clooney Amal stunned on the red carpet in the fuchsia gown, with a miniskirt hem and a voluminous train. George was by her side in a suave tuxedo look.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Heidi and Leni Klum Heidi and her model daughter Leni looked incredible on the red carpet ahead of the La Grazia premiere, as the blonde beauty wore a shimmering pink gown with a corset-style bodice and a draped skirt. She added a diamond choker and a clutch to match her pink dress. Leni, 21, was her mom's dark-haired twin in a black gown featuring a corset-style bodice with sheer paneling. She wore a large statement emerald necklace and wore her brunette hair down in soft waves.

3/ 10 © WireImage Emma Stone Emma walked the Bugonia red carpet in a pale gown with thin-beaded straps and a column silhouette. The skirt of the dress had a pouch-like detail around the hips, before narrowing down to the floor. She wore her red pixie-cut hair swept back and added a ring to her right hand.



4/ 10 © WireImage Cate Blanchett Cate looked like a queen on the carpet in a sleek black gown featuring a plunging neckline with sculpted embellishments. The fitted bodice also featured pockets. She wore eye-catching earrings and her blonde hair in a tousled bob.



5/ 10 © WireImage Riley Keogh The actress glowed on the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble featuring a brown, ruffled blouse with a voluminous silhouette and a plunging neckline. She added a sheer, pale-colored skirt that fell to the floor, creating a soft contrast with the top. Riley added a bold, eye-catching statement necklace and wore her brown locks down her back in sleek waves.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Alicia Silverstone The '90s screen queen was luminous in a high-neck gown with a button-down bodice and long sleeves gathered at the cuffs. The skirt of the dress was flowy and featured a slight train. Alicia added a bracelet on her wrist and several rings on her fingers.



7/ 10 © WireImage Laura Dern Laura stunned in an unusual dress on the red carpet, which was a gradient of green and black. It featured a black shawl-like overlay with intricate weaving into the shoulders and arms. She added an array of rings and wore her blonde locks in soft waves.



8/ 10 © Corbis via Getty Images Barbara Palvin Barbara showcased her supermodel good looks in a slinky black gown that featured a corset-style bodice with thin spaghetti straps and panels of black lace. Her skirt was ruched and draped around the hips with a thigh slit. She added sheer black pantyhose and black pointed heels, with her hair in loose waves past her shoulders.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Naomi Watts The Australian star shimmered in a dreamy, nude-colored gown with floral embellishments and an eye-catching black bow on the waist. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and was made of layers of sheer tulle. She wore her blonde hair in a bob with soft waves.

