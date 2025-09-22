Amal Clooney flies under the radar in 'refined' trench with tumbling caramel locks

Whenever Amal Clooney takes to the red carpet, she always steals the show. Billowing designer gown and tumbling brunette locks are a guarantee with George Clooney's wife, but it seems her off-duty look is just as elegant. On Sunday, the owner of Les Merveilles de Babellou, a vintage clothing boutique in the northern suburb of Paris, took to Instagram to share a photo revealing that the human rights barrister, 47, had paid them a visit. "We had the immense honor of welcoming Amal Clooney once again in our boutique," the proud host penned. "A loyal client for many years, her elegance and refined eye always make our vintage selection shine brighter. Thank you for your continued trust, Amal."

The photo in question saw the star rocking the ultimate autumn combo. Amal wore a tan trench coat featuring buckled wrist cuffs, buttons forming a double-breasted formation across the front, and handy pockets. Underneath, the wife of the Ocean's Eleven actor, 64, wore a black sweater with a high neck and what looked like a neutral blazer.

© Instagram Amal went incognito in a trench coat and shades in Paris She also wore slim-fit black bottoms and carried a black studded handbag. The star of the show was her accessories – and her gorgeous hair. Amal donned a large pair of sunglasses (the ultimate incognito celebrity essential) and wore oversized gold double hoop earrings. As for her hair, the mother-of-two opted for loose waves with a side part, the lengths tumbling over one shoulder to highlight the caramel-hued highlights. Divine!

© Getty Amal debuted her caramel hair earlier this summer "Amal looks SO chic here! I love the fact that she has condensed a variety of timeless wardrobe staples into one sleek outfit," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "You have the toffee-toned trench coat, the sleek black rollneck, the gold earrings, and the movie star shades. Her caramel-toned hair cascading over the collar is giving classy mob wife vibes, and I'm so here for it; it's such a classic seasonal look." Prior to stepping out in Paris, Amal enjoyed a summer of fabulous fashion moments – but these are her best…

Perfect in purple © WireImage Amal Clooney looked incredible in a vintage gown In August, George and Amal attended the Jay Kelly red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Amal was a vision in a violet gown, a vintage number by Jean-Louis Scherrer, reportedly from the Autumn/Winter 1995-96 collection. It featured a ruched bodice and long train.

Butter yellow beauty © GC Images Amal wore the colour of the summer in Venice Arriving in Venice for the International Film Festival 2025, Amal put on a sartorial display as she wowed in a fitted butter yellow Balmain midi dress featuring a gold oversized buckle around the waist and white slingbacks.

Bridal white © WireImage Amal looked like a modern bride in 16Arlington In June, she made an appearance at The King's Trust Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London. For this occasion, Amal chose a sleek halterneck gown by 16Arlington and gold heels – the ultimate summer combo.