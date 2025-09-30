Dolly Parton fans left concerned as singer is forced to skip another big event amid 'health challenges'

Dolly Parton has been forced to skip another major event as the singer continues to battle 'health challenges'. The 79-year-old country music star will not be attending the 16th Governor Awards in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dolly was due to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Fans flocked to social media expressing their concern over Dolly's absence. "Dolly is a national treasure! Lord please heal whatever it is that is affecting her health," wrote one.

The news comes after the star was advised by her doctors that she needs to undergo a series of medical procedures to deal with the health challenges she has been facing. "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Dolly shared in a post.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures." The singer joked that she had told her doctors it "must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up, although it’s the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon."

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Dolly has canceled yet another appearance

On a more serious note, she added: "Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

© Getty Images Dolly has suffered 'health challenges'

"While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say." "The Coat of Many Colors" singer reassured fans that she wasn’t planning to retire any time soon.

"And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," she wrote.

© Getty Images Fans are worried for Dolly

"I love you and thank you for understanding," she ended the post.

Dolly was also absent from her Dollywood theme park earlier in September 2025 due to a health issue that forced her to cancel. Ahead of the news that the park would unveil the Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026, a video of the country legend was shown to the audience.

© Good American Dolly has had several health setbacks

In the clip, Dolly revealed that she was absent from the event because she was recovering from kidney stones and couldn't travel as per the doctor's orders.

"Hello Dollywood! It's me," she said. "I know - and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"