Dolly Parton's touching advice to Kelly Clarkson following death of ex-husband

Dolly Parton has expressed her support for Kelly Clarkson in the wake of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s passing.

The 79-year-old spoke from a place of empathy, having lost her own husband, Carl Dean, just five months earlier. Carl passed away in March at the age of 82 following a 58-year marriage to the country music star.

© Getty Images Dolly Parton shared advice following Brandon's death

After Reba McEntire – Brandon’s former stepmother and a close friend – spoke out about his death, Dolly offered some heartfelt advice to Kelly.

Brandon's film producer father, Narvel Blackstock, married Reba in 1989 and the pair share one son named Shelby. The former couple parted ways in 2015.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The former couple split in 2022

In a video interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country legend encouraged Kelly and Reba to cherish the joyful memories they shared with their late loved one.

"I think that you just have to be grateful for the years that you've had with someone, and just try to remember the very best of all that," she said.

Dolly shared that those struggling with grief should utilize the "energy" from the positive times in the past and "just recycle that" and "let that become a part of you". The singer believes Kelly and Reba should "honor their memory" and take comfort in knowing that their loved ones "are in a better place than we are these days".

© @dollyparton Dolly met Carl before her rise to fame

However, Dolly revealed that she was yet to privately reach out to Kelly following Brandon's death. "No, I have not. But I will, I'll catch up with her," she said. The singer added that she had been too busy promoting her new memoir Star Of The Show: My Life On Stage.

"I love Reba and I love Kelly," she said.

Dolly continued: "I have a lot of friends in the business. People always say, 'Who are your best friends?' I always say, 'Well, my best friends are my family, my sisters.' I don't have time to get out and socialize."

Brandon's death

The former American Idol contestant and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

© WireImage Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."