Meet Charlie Hunnam's longtime partner who remains out of the spotlight amid new Netflix show

Charlie Hunnam is currently gearing up to hit screens on October 3 in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story. From creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the upcoming episodes will delve into the story of Ed Gein, who was responsible for multiple crimes in Plainfield, Wisconsin during the 1950s. "I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic," Charlie told Tudum about his upcoming role. "This is going to be the really human, tender, unflinching, no-holds-barred exploration of who Ed was and what he did. But who he was being at the center of it, rather than what he did."

However, away from the spotlight, Charlie is a devoted partner to his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNelis. The couple, who have mostly kept their relationship private, have occasionally appeared together on red carpets over the years, with Charlie sharing glimpses into their relationship from time to time. HELLO! takes a closer look at who Morgana is – and how she’s supported her famous partner throughout the years.

© Getty Images Morgana McNelis and Charlie Hunnam in navy suit at the Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" New York premiere at The Plaza Hotel Jewelry designer Morgana is the creative director of the jewelry brand Maison de Morgana. The line boasts everything from rings and bracelets to earrings and necklaces crafted from brass and white bronze. As per the site, Maison de Morgana is described as "eclectic jewelry designed and inspired for daydreamers & make-believers". "She told me she was making me a diamond encrusted ring – she's a jewelry designer, not an actor – and I was like 'Uh-oh. This is not going to go well for me,' " Charlie told ELLE in 2012. "But I love it. It's so discrete and beautiful."

© Getty Images Morgana keep out of the spotlight Privacy The couple kept the relationship private for almost a decade before they went public with their romance. Charlie previously spoke out on Facebook to defend his girlfriend from the negativity she was receiving online at the time. "It has been brought to my attention that there is a group of immature girls posting a large number of hard messages aimed at my long time girlfriend," he penned. "I would respectfully ask you to stop doing this. She is an intelligent, beautiful, kind person who just tried to live a simple life and has nothing to do with the entertainment industry."

© Getty Images The couple in 2012 Home In 2013, the couple purchased a ranch in California – a quaint farm that has become their sanctuary over the years. "My girlfriend and I just bought a ranch, so we are getting out of Hollywood completely," Charlie told the U.K.'s 7 Nights magazine. "It's in California. We've got 30 chickens and a couple of donkeys, a couple of ducks and we've got a big, organic garden. We are going to try to live a bit more sustainably."



© Getty Images The couple are not married Marriage Despite being together for 15 years, Charlie and Morgana are yet to tie the knot. The actor was asked about his view on marriage during a press interview in 2020, to which he responded that he was "sort of indifferent" to the idea. "She does not feel the same. She's very eager," he explained of his girlfriend. "I'll do it because it's important to her but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it." "I'm, like, so romantic, and the reality is I sort of consider myself married," he added. "I've been with my girlfriend for 14 years. I suppose what I was trying to articulate the official government sanction of it doesn't mean anything to me but the romance of it means an enormous amount."