Michelle Pfeiffer confirms start of filming for long-awaited Yellowstone spin-off with star-studded photo

Taylor Sheridan sure knows how to make up for the fact that his original Yellowstone series was cancelled. The mothership show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, left many angered last year when it seemingly abruptly came to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes. However, since then, several different spin-offs have been announced, including the Beth and Rip spin-off starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch, the Kayce Dutton spin-off starring Luke Grimes titled Y: Marshals, and new spin-off The Madison, which lead star Michelle Pfeiffer has confirmed is officially in production.

On Monday, September 29, Michelle took to Instagram and shared a star-studded photo which appears to be the new The Madison cast, and wrote in her caption: "Back in the saddle on The Madison." The photo featured a number of recognizable stars, including Kurt Russell, Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, Gossip Girl alum Kevin Zegers, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, and newcomer Elle Chapman.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement for the forthcoming series, with one writing: "I'm so excited for this series, I feel like it's going to be amazing!" as others followed suit with: "I'm really looking forward to it!! What an amazing cast," and: "Very cool," as well as: "I can't wait to see this and to see Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell in a movie again, that is so great, they were in Tequila Sunrise together," referring to the duo's 1988 romance thriller.

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Yellowstone final season

The Madison will act as a sequel to the original show set in the present day, as opposed to how previous spinoffs such as 1883 and 1923 have been set in the past. It will follow a New York family who settles in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and will be a heartfelt study of grief and human connection, Paramount previously shared.

Though initially the show was meant to continue the Dutton family story with the introduction of new characters, while also including some old ones, it is now unclear which, if any, will be featured, and whether it will instead follow an entirely new story.

© Getty Images The spin-off makes for a reunion for Tequila Sunrise co-stars Michelle and Kurt

As for news on the other forthcoming spin-off, with Kelly and Cole, Deadline confirmed earlier this month its very first castings outside of those already part of the Yellowstone universe, Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, and Jai Courtney as Rob-Will.

© Paramount Network A Beth and Rip spin-of is tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be."

© Shutterstock Luke's Kayce spin-off Y: Marshals has already started filming

In addition to Kelly and Cole's spin-off, Luke's Kayce spin-off will be coming to CBS in 2026 (it is expected The Dutton Ranch will begin airing in the fall, with some anticipating it might premiere in November, mirroring Yellowstone's previous release schedule.) Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along The Madison, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.