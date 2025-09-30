Hollywood's most surprising splits of all time

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their relationship in 2021

“Bennifer” fans, strap in – we know it’s been a tumultuous ride. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of Gigli in 2002, where they played literal partners in crime. J-Lo was married to Cris Judd at the time, but filed for divorce that same year and began a whirlwind romance with Ben, with the couple getting engaged in November.

Following intense media pressure, the pair initially postponed their highly anticipated nuptials before officially announcing their breakup in early 2004, shocking those who had been expecting a fairytale wedding in the near future. But the couple couldn’t stay away, and after nearly two decades apart, we got Bennifer 2.0, with the pair having their long-awaited wedding in 2022.

J-Lo ended up filing for divorce two years later, with a source telling People magazine, “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken”. And if that wasn’t enough of a rollercoaster, the duo were then spotted in September 2024 at a PDA-filled lunch in Beverly Hills, sparking hope of a rekindled relationship, though their divorce still went ahead.

The exes have since worked together on Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars J-Lo and is being executive-produced by Ben. “It was a really tough time,” Jennifer recently admitted in a candid interview, adding that acting in the film helped take her mind off things. “It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way.”