Netflix's 'chilling' 8-part drama hailed as a 'must-watch' by fans ahead of release

Netflix viewers can't wait for the release of season three of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology series, which follows "the godfather of all serial killers," Ed Gein. The upcoming series, titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer and grave robber, whose "perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades", according to the synopsis. It tells the story of how "one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin, became history's most singular ghoul".

Website Editor Kate Thomas is particularly excited for season three. She said: "The countdown is on for the new season of Monster, and I can't wait. Ryan Murphy is one of my favourite showrunners, and even though American Horror Story has been losing its edge in recent years, Monster has filled the gap. I'm a big fan of true-crime horror that's both creepy and violent, and this anthology series definitely delivers. The debut season with Evan Peters, in particular, was a standout."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Charlie Hunnam stars as Ed Gein What are viewers saying about the show? Following the release of the official trailer, viewers shared their anticipation for the show, which they called "chilling" and a "must-watch". One person wrote: "That sounds chilling, definitely a must-watch for thriller fans," while another added: "That looks insanely good and incredibly disturbing. Being a massive fan of horror films, this should be a really interesting watch." A third viewer praised Charlie's portrayal of Ed, penning: "Charlie Hunnam just won an Emmy right in this trailer. And if this were a movie released in theatres, he'd win everything. Phenomenal actor," while another added: "Charlie NEEDS to do more dark and twisted roles, and I already know this series gonna be dark and twisted, and I’m gonna binge watch it all in ONE DAY."

WATCH: The trailer for MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The new series follows serial killer Ed Gein What is Monster: The Ed Gein Story about? The new season, which is described as the anthology drama's "most harrowing" series yet, follows Eddie Gein, a "friendly, mild-mannered recluse" living on a decaying farm in 1950s rural Wisconsin, who is secretly "hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare". The synopsis continues: "Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein's macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Tom Hollander, Lesley Manville and Olivia Williams also star Meet the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story Meet the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, The Gentlemen) leads the cast as Ed Gein. He's joined by Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen) as Adeline Watkins, Tom Hollander (Pride and Prejudice, The White Lotus), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, Desperately Seeking Susan), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Bergman Island), Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, An Education), Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon), Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) and Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters). Rounding out the cast are Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travellers), Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop), Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile), Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) and Addison Rae (He's All That, Thanksgiving).