David Beckham comments on 'very close' family - as Brooklyn is yet to follow sister Harper's Instagram

David Beckham has made candid comments about the importance of family, but the heartfelt sentiment is currently overshadowed by fresh rumours of a family rift, sparked further by the revelation that Brooklyn Beckham has yet to follow his younger sister, Harper, on her new Instagram account. Speaking at a Bowers & Wilkins launch event, the former footballer opened up about being apart from his family, explaining that they "mean a lot to him". According to Daily Mail, David said: "I'm very close to my family, so, you know, over the years they've got used to me travelling. You know, the boys obviously have been around, you know, most of my career."

"They've seen me travel a lot and so has Victoria and Harper later on, but now with obviously the travel that I do, you know, of course it's really..., I miss my dogs as well. But they're part of the family, so yeah, that's really all I miss," the footballer said. His comments come after the youngest Beckham made her social media debut in September. Harper was quickly followed by her mum and dad, Victoria and David Beckham, and older brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham. However, her eldest brother Brooklyn is still yet to follow the teen.



While he doesn't follow her new account, Brooklyn did break his silence in July to wish Harper a happy birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of him, Nicola and Harper appearing to be from the family's trip to Paris last September for Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week. Alongside the snap, he penned the caption: "Happy birthday Harper we love u x", a short and simple message to his youngest sibling for her special day. He also posted for his grandmother, Sandra Beckham's birthday as well but opted to stay silent over a range of other milestones including both of his parents' birthdays and his father's knighthood.

Beckham family feud

The Beckham family are currently in the midst of a family feud centred around eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The 26-year-old opted to skip several major family events this year with no explanation, including birthdays and his mother's Paris Fashion Week show. The pair also were spotted at Coachella while Victoria's 51st birthday party took place on the opposite side of the country.

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said.

© Instagram There has been a reported feud between the Beckhams brewing since earlier this year

However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift." "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down." Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."