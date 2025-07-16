Harper Beckham's verdict on family feud with brother Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz revealed

A friend of the Beckham family has shared how its youngest member, Harper, is feeling as the reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and the rest of his family continues to simmer.

The Beckham family drama has consistently taken centre stage as David and Victoria's eldest son has not been seen with his family for months.

Many other incidents have raised concern about family relationships, including Brooklyn being absent from several family celebrations and failing to acknowledge his father's knighthood.

© Getty David and Brooklyn have not been seen together in months

Most recently, tensions appeared to escalate when both Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, unfollowed the other two Beckham brothers, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, on social media.

Brooklyn's message to Harper

Brooklyn has remained silent on social media for major family occasions, notably wishing his father-in-law a happy birthday while overlooking his own father's 50th birthday in May.

Despite the drama, however, Brooklyn posted a short but sweet tribute for his sister's 14th birthday last week.

© Getty Brooklyn broke his silence to celebrate Harper's 14th birthday

"Happy birthday Harper we love u x," he wrote, alongside a picture of himself and his wife with Harper, taken at Victoria's show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.

This is the first time Brooklyn has sent any kind of public message to his family in several weeks.

Harper's response

Although the youngest member of the clan has not commented publicly on the feud, the Beckhams' family friend told HELLO! that Harper remains close to her eldest brother, despite everything that has happened:

"She loves both her brother and [his wife] Nicola very much – and she’s too young to be pulled into the drama".

While the feud does not appear to have an end in sight, the friend added that Harper is "very protected and she's so loved by the family".

© Getty Speculation is rife that Nicola and Victoria do not get along

Before this feud began, Harper was often pictured with her eldest brother at family events, and the two seemed to have a close relationship.

It is still not known what started this feud, although speculation is rife about a potentially rocky relationship between Nicola and Victoria.