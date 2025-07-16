Harper Beckham's close bond with brother Romeo revealed in sweet outing

Harper Beckham was so grown up in a candid photo of the 14-year-old taken on a night out with her brothers Romeo and Cruz, amid a reported family feud between her oldest brother Brooklyn and their parents David and Victoria.

The teen looked stunning in the snaps posted to Romeo's Instagram page, the first of which saw her hugging the 22-year-old tightly while he put his arm around her.

Sibling bond

© Instagram Romeo shared the sweet snap of his sister Harper

Harper wore a simple yet chic ensemble of blue jeans, a black tee and a black cardigan over the top, with her blonde locks cascading down her back.

Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, paired with blue jeans and a black beanie. They were joined by Cruz, 20, his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, and two of their friends, as they shared a sibling's night out together.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at seeing the family together, with one writing, "Aww this is so sweet," while another added, "You and Harper are the best duo."

© Instagram They were joined by Cruz and their friends on the night out

Others couldn't believe how grown up the youngest Beckham was, with one fan commenting, "Harper is beautiful," while another shared, "Harper is Victoria's double!"

Harper and Romeo are particularly close, and the former footballer often posts photos of the two together. He shared the sweet handwritten note that his sister gave him in 2022, which was sweetly adorned with heart designs.

© Instagram Harper penned a sweet note to her older brother in 2022

"Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football," she wrote at the time.

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

She signed off: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper)."

Birthday girl

© Instagram Brooklyn penned a short tribute to his sister for her birthday

Harper received a flood of tributes for her 14th birthday on July 10, with her brothers taking to Instagram to celebrate her special day.

"Happy birthday Harper we love u x," wrote Brooklyn, to accompany a photo of himself, his wife Nicola Peltz, and Harper at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Nicola reshared the post, paying tribute in her own way.

This marked the first time that Brooklyn or Nicola had acknowledged the Beckham family in months, aside from a birthday tribute to David's mother Sandra.

© WireImage for Victoria Beckham Cruz shared a sweet message for her special day

Romeo sweetly wrote: "Happy 14th to the most amazing human there is love you always and forever," with a picture of his sister by his side.

Cruz took a different route, opting to share a throwback of the pair with a hilarious caption that read: "Harper I love you so much x happy birthday x you'll always be a pain in my [expletive] and vice versa, but I got you forever x."

He also shared a photo of HELLO!'s print cover story featuring Harper and her dad, in a tribute to her special day.

Sweet celebration

© @davidbeckham The 14-year-old spent her birthday with David and Victoria

Harper celebrated her birthday with David and Victoria, who spoiled her with a beautiful cake and pink balloons, as well as touching social media tributes for their youngest.

"Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out, thank you for making each day brighter for us all we love you Harpie have the best day ever Love Daddy #HarperSeven," David wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos throughout her life.

"Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I'm so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You're my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to be your mummy," Victoria wrote in her own post. "We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx."

