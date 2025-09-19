Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing that has kept her 26-year marriage to David Beckham alive

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most famous couples in the world, and have endured endless scrutiny around their marriage – yet the couple continues to prove that their love is still going strong 26 years after they tied the knot. The fashion designer opened up about their connection in an interview with Elle, revealing that the secret to their successful marriage that has seen them welcome four children and weather countless scandals was to accept that the other has changed.

"So often in relationships, one will say to the other, 'You've changed,'" she told the publication. "Well, of course you've changed! You're a different person when you're 20 than when you're 50." The duo first met at a Manchester United game in 1997, and went on to get engaged in January 1998 before welcoming their son, Brooklyn, in March 1999.

Victoria added that her adoring husband had always stuck by her, even when she was just finding her feet in the fashion industry with her eponymous brand. "He believed in me when a lot of people didn't. He invested in me," she recalled. "At times I've been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me."

David and Victoria married in July 1999, and went on to welcome their other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, in the years following. The former Spice Girl explained that despite being in the public eye, the family of six was relatively normal. "We like to spend time all together. We're a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize," she said, adding that they have always stuck to a family dinnertime of six p.m.

The couple has endured several tough moments in the spotlight, including when David's former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, claimed she had an affair with him while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2004. "It was the hardest period for us, because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said in David's 2023 Netflix documentary Beckham.

© @davidbeckham Victoria revealed that the couple had grown together over the years

"And here's the thing: We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

© Getty They have been married since 1999

The soccer star added: "To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for." They made it through that tough time, and recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in July with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

© Instagram David and Victoria celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in July

"Another year, another chapter in our love story. I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together," the mom of four wrote on Instagram. "You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx." Her husband shared: "26 years today you said YES to me…Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together…I love you Lady Beckham."