Harper Beckham, 14, is her mom Victoria's twin in sun-drenched vacation photos

Harper Beckham was her mother Victoria's mini-me as the Beckham family enjoyed a lavish summer vacation alongside their extended family. The 14-year-old was glowing as she sat beside Victoria on a boat, the duo wearing matching white sweaters with the word "Seven" emblazoned on them. Seven is a significant number for the family, as it was David Beckham's jersey number when he played for Manchester United, and is Harper's middle name.

Victoria wore a black cap to keep the sun off, yet her brunette locks still flowed down her back in beachy waves, while her daughter's blonde tresses looked longer than ever as they whipped in the wind. In another sweet family snap, Harper stood beside her mother clad in a sleek brown dress, while Victoria opted for a black minidress to showcase her long legs.

The high school student was almost as tall as the fashion designer and looked stunning in the fading light. Harper also cozied up to her adoring father, David, as they both donned beige aprons with "Felicia's Home Restaurant" printed on them. "Perfect end to summer," Victoria wrote in the Instagram caption, alongside the series of family vacation photos.

Fans of the Beckham brood took to the comment section to exclaim over how grown up Harper was, with one fan writing, "Harper Seven looks more and more like you! More and more beautiful," while another added, "Harper is your mini."

Mother-daughter duo

Harper and Victoria are extremely close, and the former Spice Girl has often explained that her only daughter is her muse in the world of fashion and beauty. The teen was recently showcased on Victoria's Instagram modeling the Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau De Parfum, which she hung around her neck on a gold chain while dressed in a white bathrobe. "Our most-loved scent, our most-loved #VBBMuse. #HarperSeven in the Portofino '97 collection. (And even she can't resist stealing mommy's robe!)," the mother of four wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria looked so alike in the vacation snap

Birthday wishes

The family celebrated Harper's 14th birthday in July, sharing sweet messages of love for their growing girl. "Happy birthday to my world," Victoria began in a touching Instagram tribute. "You are my everything and I'm so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You're my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to be your mommy. We love you so so much Harper Seven. Enjoy your special day!!"

© Instagram The teen also snapped a sweet photo with her dad amid their family getaway

David shared his own tribute to Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady. To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out, thank you for making each day brighter for us all. We love you Harpie have the best day ever. Love Daddy. #HarperSeven."

Family ties

© Instagram The Beckhams celebrated Romeo's 23rd birthday

Hours before Victoria shared insight into their lavish family vacation, the proud mom took a moment to celebrate her second son Romeo's 23rd birthday, sharing that he was "our everything" and full of "love and kindness".

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola recently renewed their vows

Notably, his older brother Brooklyn Beckham failed to extend a birthday wish on the special day, amid the ongoing family feud that has separated him from his parents. He appears to be enjoying life in the US with his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, and recently renewed his vows with the actress in a sweet ceremony officiated by her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.