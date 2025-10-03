Robert Irwin gets an intriguing offer after shirtless DWTS moment

Robert Irwin has been capturing hearts on Dancing with the Stars as he graces the stage every week with professional dance partner Whitney Carson. His latest moves on September 30 saw the pair receive a score of 22/30 as they danced the salsa to "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman, as part of Season 34’s "TikTok Night". In a show-stopping moment, Robert - son of the late Steve Irwin - tore off his shirt to reveal his toned physique, much to the delight of fans, and his impressive abs have now also prompted an unexpected offer from the Chippendales.

The group have offered him a guest spot at their Las Vegas show, with TMZ having a copy of the pitch which was sent to his mom, and manager, Terri Irwin, asking if Robert would consider dancing with them once this season of DWTS concludes. "His personality, kindness, skills (and body!) make for a perfect celebrity host!," the pitch said. It is unknown whether Robert has accepted the offer yet.

HELLO! has reached out to Robert for comment.

Speaking with Access Hollywood recently about his DWTS stint and what he thinks his dad might think of it, Robert said he thinks Steve would be "stoked" that his son got the opportunity.

© Disney via Getty Images Robert and Whitney tear up the stage on 'Dancing with the Stars'

"He was the sort of person where he just never held back," he said. "He was passionate, enthusiastic about every single thing he did. And he loved life when he was just living on the edge and giving it 100. And that is what this experience is."

The wildlife conservationist also said recently that as he gets older, he learns more and more about his dad, and feels closer to him than ever, despite having only spent a few years of his life with his father.

© Disney via Getty Images Robert and Whitney in a close embrace on DWTS

"He's still part of every day," Robert told People magazine. "He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before."

Thanks to the popular show The Crocodile Hunter, which ran from 1997-2004, Robert has access to lots of video footage of his father, which helps him feel closer to him.

© GC Images Robert and Whitney leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsals

"My dad is like a superhero figure. He's like this omnipresent, just a superhero to me. And I'm so grateful for that, because while I didn't have much time with my dad, I have a human being who exemplifies everything I want to be in life.

"As I start to reach the same sort of milestones that he did as a young bloke growing up, I, yeah, I feel closer to him in a way," Robert added.

© Getty Images Robert with sister Bindi and mom Terri

"I think losing someone as important as him at such a young age solidified the idea that life is fragile," he shared.

"We don’t know what tomorrow holds, so you have to take calculated risks, you have to have fun, enjoy what you’re doing, and give everything 100 per cent,” he added.