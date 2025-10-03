Famous guest threatens to take TODAY host's job: 'I got nothing now'

NBC might be bringing on a surprise new meteorologist if Friday’s episode of the TODAY Show is any indication. And the choice is anything but expected. Olivia Dean stopped by Studio 1A for a sit-down interview with Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones during the morning broadcast to talk about her chart-topping new music. However, the singer hinted at an unexpected career shift, joking that she had her eye on Al and Dylan’s jobs. "One of the things you mentioned earlier when I was doing weather when we were outside, you wanted to do the weather," said Al.

"I would like to do the weather," replied Olivia. "Would you like to be a weather presenter?" asked Al, to which the 26-year-old said, "Yes, please." Al then led Olivia over to the weather wall to make her meteorologist dreams come true. "I know in the UK they call them weather presenters, you can stand over there by the West Coast. All you have to do is touch the screen and you'll see what's happening out there," he explained.

© NBC Olivia Dean appeared on the show

Olivia was clearly a natural as she pointed at the screen and said, "Strong storms, feels like summer." "Oh, absolutely," gushed Al. Craig couldn’t resist teasing that Olivia would make the perfect replacement for Al. "She's just as good as Roker," he said. "I'm out, I got nothing now," added the 71-year-old weatherman. Dylan then chimed in on the conversation to share that the job is "not that easy".

© NBC Olivia delivered the weather update

The studio erupted with laughter as Olivia declared, "I’ve got a new job now," prompting Craig to respond with a quick, "Hired." The hilarious episode comes after NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed who she believes should replace Al when he decides to retire during Tuesday's episode of TODAY. Savannah said that while the 71-year-old was the weatherman "for now", the rise of AI could see his job taken over by someone like an AI actress.

Al has been a member of the NBC team since 1978, when he was hired by WKYC in Cleveland. In 1996, he was finally made the regular full-time weatherman on TODAY. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while celebrating over four decades with the show, Al gushed that he was even "more passionate" about the job than when he started. "I cannot tell you how much I look forward to [hosting TODAY]. Every day is a different day, and our audience who comes down to the TODAY Show, our crew, our producers, how do you give up something like this?" concluding that he'd retire until "the wheels fall off."