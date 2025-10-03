Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham's big moment in Paris

Paris Fashion Week was buzzing with excitement as Victoria Beckham showcased her latest collection – but one notable absence was her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. The couple, who are often seen supporting the Beckham family at high-profile events, were missing from the front row as Victoria took to the runway for her highly anticipated show in the City of Light. While Victoria's husband David Beckham and the rest of the family were in attendance, Brooklyn and Nicola's absence didn't go unnoticed.

The Paris runway saw the Beckham family take centre stage, with Harper, 14, stealing the spotlight. The 14-year-old, who has been a regular at fashion week since she was a toddler, showcased her evolving style in a stunning pale pink strapless dress, complete with delicate fringing along the neckline. Victoria, as always, commanded attention with her impeccably tailored collection, featuring clean lines, luxe fabrics and her trademark minimalist aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the Beckham family have been navigating a tense period centred on eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola. The budding chef has skipped several major family events this year without explanation, including birthdays and other family milestones. The couple were even spotted enjoying Coachella while Victoria celebrated her 51st birthday on the opposite side of the country, sparking speculation about the growing rift.

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."

"David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary," the source said. "They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."

© Getty Images Romeo, Harper and David Beckham seen during Paris Fashion Week

Earlier this year, Brooklyn himself posted a defiant message on his Instagram page, which boasts over 16 million followers, showcasing his unwavering support for his wife of three years. He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby." Nicola also weighed in, adding: "I've always got you baby."

© FilmMagic Brooklyn Beckham with his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn and Nicola have even unfollowed brothers Romeo and Cruz on social media. It's unclear why the feud started; however, there were claims that it was over Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn.

Although the youngest member of the clan has not commented publicly on the feud, the Beckhams' family friend told HELLO! that Harper remains close to her eldest brother, despite everything that has happened: "She loves both her brother and [his wife] Nicola very much – and she's too young to be pulled into the drama."