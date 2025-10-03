Barack and Michelle Obama post joint statement about '33-year journey' on anniversary of wedding

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 33 years of marriage. The couple gushed over each other on social media, sharing messages about the "journey" they've been on. Barack, 64, and Michelle, 61, married on October 3, 1992 in a ceremony held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Since then, as Michelle wrote to Instagram, they've "been on quite the journey over the last 33 years." During their three decade marriage, Michelle and Barack have accomplished quite a lot. From Barack serving two terms as president to raising two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, the couple have a lot to celebrate.

The former president wrote to his 38.9 million Instagram followers: "The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I've admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!" For her part, Michelle shared: "I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do.' Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you."

Friends of the couple celebrated the couple on Instagram. Tina Knowles commented on Michelle's post: "Happy Anniversary you two lovebirds." Sophia Bush wrote on Barack's post: "33! Happy Anniversary, America's mom and dad!" Rita Wilson, who has been married to Tom Hanks for 37 years, commented on Michelle's photo: "Here's to many more!" And actress Jennifer Lewis wrote: "BEAUTIFUL in every way."

© Instagram Barack and Michelle celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when Barack joined the law firm Sidley Austin in Chicago. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor during his first three months at the firm, and routinely declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

© Instagram The couple still lives in Washington, D.C.

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine. The building that housed the Baskin-Robbins now has a plaque outside commemorating the moment "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama."

Three years after they met, Michelle and Barack tied the knot. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Malia, in 1998 and their second daughter, Sasha, in 2001. For the first 16 years of their relationship, they resided in Chicago. Michelle worked in the non-profit sector, while Barack worked as a politician. He became a senator in 2005 and, as we all know, was elected President of the United States in 2008.

© Instagram Michelle calls Barack the 'coolest guy she knows'

After Michelle and Barack left the White House in 2017, their relationship has been scrutinized. Michelle has admitted in the past that their time in the White House put a strain on their marriage, revealing she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade. "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she told Revolt TV.

© Getty Images The couple lived in the White House for eight years

But, as the two celebrate their 33-year anniversary, calling each other their best decisions, they've officially put any rumors of rifts in their relationship to rest.