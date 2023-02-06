Bindi Irwin's parents Steve and Terri got married after eight months - inside whirlwind relationship The late Crocodile Hunter got married after eight months

Bindi Irwin recently paid tribute to her late father Steve Irwin and her mother Terri by marking their engagement anniversary with a stunning throwback photo.

The snap, which she shared on 2 February, showed the young couple in matching cream outfits as they crouched to the floor with their dog, and Bindi added the caption: "Best friends. Soul mates. True love. The most incredible parents. And of course, Sui."

WATCH: Steve and Terri's daughter Bindi has been more open about her relationship. See Bindi and Chandler discuss their wedding...

Meanwhile, Terri also marked the bittersweet occasion on Twitter. "It was 31 years ago today that Steve asked, and I said 'Yes!'. We were soulmates, best friends, and worked together on a mission of wildlife conservation. Best of all we had lots of fun!" she wrote.

The anniversary has got us thinking about the couple's whirlwind relationship – there was just eight months from their first meeting to their wedding day! See everything you need to know…

How did Steve and Terri Irwin meet?

Terri marked her engagement anniversary with a throwback photo

The couple first met in 1991 when American naturalist Terri (née Raines) visited Australia Zoo where Steve worked.

Terri admitted she was immediately attracted to Steve and said: "I thought there was no one like this anywhere in the world. He sounded like an environmental Tarzan, a larger-than-life superhero guy."

The feelings were clearly mutual since they got engaged after a whirlwind four-month relationship in February 1992.

When did Steve and Terri Irwin get married?

Steve and Terri got married in June 1992

Their engagement also lasted a mere four months, with the couple walking down the aisle in June 1992.

Unearthed wedding photos show Terri looking stunning in a long-sleeved, lace wedding dress with her hair styled into natural curls and finished with a flower crown. Steve also looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie.

"We got 14 years of marriage; we had the best most fantastic adventurous wonderful life that you could imagine," Terri later said.

Steve tragically died from a stingray off the coast of Australia in 2006 when he was just 44. However, Terri has shut down any rumours of starting a new relationship in the future.

"You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me," she told Qweekend magazine. "That's just the way it is. I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime."

Do Steve and Terri have children?

The couple welcomed two children during their marriage

Steve left behind two children: Bindi, 24, and Robert, 19. Bindi also got married to Chandler Powell in Australia Zoo in 2020 and welcomed her own little girl called Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March 2021.

The wildlife expert admitted she originally wanted to wear her mother's wedding dress to pay tribute to her parent's relationship, but she chose to use it as inspiration for a new gown instead.

"I want to leave it how it is because that's the dress she married dad in," Bindi told HELLO!. "I really wanted my dress to mimic hers and have that royal feel where it's just graceful. So it's got beautiful long sleeves."

