Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez arrested, hours after being stabbed in altercation

Former NFL quarterback turned sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been arrested, hours after he was stabbed during an altercation that left him being rushed to the hospital. Mark was in Indianapolis, Indiana, for an upcoming broadcast appearance with FOX Sports on Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was stabbed around 12.30am local time during an incident that the police revealed involved "two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds".

However, hours later, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed that the 38-year-old had been arrested while in hospital, and had been charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. All are misdemeanors. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives," IMPD concluded. "The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time," added Fox Sports.

© Getty Images for Verizon Mark Sanchez has been arrested while in hospital

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence," authorities added. "Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition." The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the local police have confirmed that they have video footage of the incident.

© Getty Images Mark greets Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020

Mark was a quarterback in the NFL for 10 seasons, beginning his career in 2009 with the New York Jets, whom he played for until 2013. He then moved to the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 for one year, and later spent one year at both the Chicago Bears (2017) and the Washington Commanders (2018).

© Getty Images for Verizon Mark with his wife Perry Mattfeld

The athlete announced his retirement in July 2019, and he has since worked with ESPN and FOX for game-day coverage.

Mark played football at the University of Southern California, and was drafted in 2009 by the Jets in the first round.

He married actress Perry Mattfeld, known for her roles as Mel in Shameless and FrankenGirl in Wizards of Waverly Place, alongside Selena Gomez, on May 28, 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico.