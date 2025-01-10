LA Rams fans overwhelmed as Kelly Stafford makes generous offer after LA wildfires

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has offered to pay for charter buses for fans after the NFL made the decision to relocate Monday January 13's game in Los Angeles to Glendale, Arizona.

After raging wildfires made the Los Angeles air quality incredibly dangerous, the NFL made the tough call to move the game to another state, but many with tickets were left unsure how they would be able to attend.

One fan, Robert Baldy, shared a message on Instagram calling on the Rams organization to rent charter buses "for all of us who want to go".

Recommended video You may also like Fresh fires break out across LA

© Instagram Kelly and Matthew Stafford charter buses for LA Rams fans

Kelly saw the message and replied: "I will gladly rent a charter bus for fans! There and back! Lemme know."

"We would appreciate that so much," Robert replied.

Later Stories revealed that at least 15 buses have been rented, and details have been sent out to all fans who registered.

© Instagram The game was moved from California to Arizona

"In the interest of public safety, Monday's Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today," the statement from the NFL read. "The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA."

The fires have also impacted the LA Chargers who were seen practicing at their practice stadium in Inglewood wearing masks.

© Andy Lyons Matthew and Kelly moved to LA in 2020

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed at least ten people and destroyed or damaged over 9,000 structures including the family homes of the likes of Tina Knowles, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Anthony Hopkins.

Matthew and Kelly have a $22.8 million home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, which was close to evacuation on Thursday January 9 when the Kenneth Fire broke out in West Hills. The Kardashians also live in the area, and are thought to have evacuated.

More than half of the structural damages have occurred in Pacific Palisades where the wildfires began on Tuesday, January 7 and have devastated the affluent community.

There are now several other wildfires ripping through Los Angeles with more than 130,000 residents under evacuation orders. The Eaton fire has burned 13,690 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena.

The Sunset fire — reported to have been caused by an arsonist — has been contained but not before it could burn 60 acres.The Palisades fire has become the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.