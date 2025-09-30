Who is NFL star Jason Taylor's wife? More on the couple going viral with awkward 'kiss cam' moment

Former NFL star, Jason Taylor, 51, just had a very awkward moment in front of an entire football stadium. The former Miami Dolphins' defensive end and linebacker was caught on the kiss cam at a game on Monday, September 29. And while some thought it was another Coldplay kiss cam moment, it was actually something much more innocent. During the Dolphins' Monday night game against the New York Jets, the camera panned to Jason with a young woman sitting on his lap in a VIP suite. The woman popped up just as she appeared on camera.

The moment took over social media with misinformation about who the woman was. A video shared by the account @polymarketblitz has been viewed 1.2 million times. While it may have been an awkward interaction, it wasn't anything fishy. The woman caught sitting on Jason's lap was actually his wife, Monica Taylor, 30. And the couple was at the game to cheer on family member Mason Taylor, the Jets' tight end. So who is Monica? Here's everything we know about their relationship.

Who is Jason Taylor's wife Monica?

Monica met her now husband in the Bahamas, just after she retired from the Miami Dolphins' cheerleading team. She cheered for the organization from 2013 to 2016. Jason proposed to Monica in 2019, and they tied the knot a year later on August 18, 2020. She shared a photo of the big day to her 27.5k Instagram followers, writing: "Forever mood… I can't wait to hangout with you for the rest of our life."

© YouTube Jason and Monica Taylor's awkward 'kiss cam' moment wasn't really all that awkward

Less than a year after the couple married, they welcomed their son Jordan Paul Taylor. Monica regularly shares snaps of Jordan's life to her social media, including from Monday night's football game where he wore his big brother Mason's jersey. Monica, who is a Miami native, is a lifelong Dolphins fans

© Getty Images Jason is now the defensive ends coach of the Miami Hurricanes

Monica is an influencer and the Vice President of the Jason Taylor Foundation, which works to build a better future for Florida youth. To fundraise for the foundation, Monica combined her love of fashion and helping others to launch Monica's Runway – a fashion forward event raising money for the Jason Taylor Reading Room.

© Instagram Jason's son Mason plays for the NY Jets

The philanthropist is also a step-mom to three kids. Jason was married to his ex-wife Katina Taylor from 2000 to 2015. The former couple share three children together – Isaiah, 22, Mason, 21, and Zoe. Monica posts photos of her step-kids often, even using nicknames when referring to them. On Father's Day this year, she wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to my rock, my soulmate, my BD. The one we can’t live without! The BEST dad to Jordan, Za, Mase and Zo. Forever the GOAT."

What is the Coldplay moment?

On July 16, the CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, and their Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were spotted at a Coldplay concert. When the two popped up on the kiss cam, the band's frontman Chris Martin said: "Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon. You're okay," Chris said from the stage.

The original viral 'kiss cam' moment

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," he added. The rocker turned out to be right. Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin appears to be married to Privateer Rum executive Andrew Cabot, per The New York Post. The cheating scandal broke the internet, with the tech organization parting ways with Andy.