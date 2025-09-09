Jack Osbourne's ex-wife has emotional response to their TV tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, couldn't have been prouder of her children as they joined their famous dad in paying tribute to their late grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July aged 76. Ahead of an MTV VMAs performance in Ozzy's honor, performed by Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt, Jack and his girls introduced the foursome with a sweet message about the late star's legacy. The 39-year-old also shared his thanks to the VMAs for celebrating "my dad's amazing musical journey", and gave a shoutout to the performers paying tribute through song on the night.

"I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers," he said, adding, "We love you, Dad." Jack's children Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, Minnie, seven, and Maple, three, sweetly chimed in, "In the words of our papa, 'Let's go crazy!'"

Pearl was visibly emotional in the clip, as her youngest sister, Maple, put her arms around the 13-year-old to comfort her. Lisa, who was married to Jack for seven years before they divorced in 2019, shares Pearl, Andy and Minnie with the reality TV star, while Maple is his daughter with Aree Gearhart, his wife of almost two years.

After MTV reposted Jack's moving tribute to his dad on Instagram, Lisa took to the comment section to share her emotional response to the sweet moment. "I could watch this 500 times…my babies," she wrote. The 38-year-old was close with Ozzy and wrote a touching social media message to the Birmingham native upon his death in July.

"The world got Ozzy. We got Papa," she shared on Instagram alongside several photos of the rocker and his grandchild. "One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, just weeks after performing his final show with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, at the Back to the Beginning concert. His family released a moving statement following his death, sharing that he was "with his family and surrounded by love" when he passed on. Jack then opened up about his grief following Ozzy's funeral procession, which took place in his hometown.

© Lisa Stelly Lisa was close with Ozzy despite her divorce from Jack in 2019

"I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches," the father of four wrote. "He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.'"

© Larry Busacca Jack paid tribute to his late father following Ozzy's funeral

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know that is such a blessing," he continued. "That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully," Jack added, before concluding: "I love you Dad."