Meet Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's wife and high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry

Trevor Lawrence may be in the thick of football season right now, but when he's not busy on the field, he's busy being a husband and a dad. The Tennessee native is currently the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he has played since he was drafted in 2021 as that year's 1st overall pick, and subsequently led the Jaguars to their first division title and playoff win since 2017 in 2022. Though he was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, he eventually went to high school in Cartersville, Georgia, where he played football and quickly became a sought-after quarterback prospect. He landed at Clemson University for college, and played for the Clemson Tigers.

As for his personal life, catch up below on everything we know.

His high school love story

Trevor met his wife Marissa Lawrence (née Mowry) while they were both still in high school in Cartersville, Florida in 2016. Sharing a photo from their high school prom on Instagram in April 2017, Marissa wrote in her caption that they had just celebrated "11 amazing months" together. Trevor proposed three years later.

The couple got engaged in July 2020, at the Clemson Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers, Trevor's team at the time, play. Marissa shared a photo of her engagement on Instagram which sees the pair standing in the middle of the field, Trevor down on one knee. "Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always Trevor," she captioned the post.

© Getty Images Marissa (mainly her ring) at the Masters in Augusta in April 2021

They got married the following year, on April 10, 2021. Marissa wore a figure-hugging white gown with thin traps, a low back and a long train, while Trevor wore a classic black suit. Later writing about her wedding on Instagram, Marissa wrote: "One of my favorite parts of our wedding was at the very end Trev and I had one last dance together to our favorite song. It was the most perfect moment [that] I'll never forget. If it's not you it's not anyone."

© Kohjiro Kinno Marissa and Trevor in March 2021

All about Marissa

Marissa is originally from Cartersville, Georgia, where she and Trevor met and went to high school. Her parents are Kelly and Steve Mowry, who are also parents to Marissa's sisters McKenzie and Miranda Mowry.

Like Trevor, Marissa also went to college in South Carolina, to Anderson University, where she was a soccer player and where she graduated from in 2021, the same year she tied the knot. She has since become an event planner, working for Love, Gigi Event Design.

© Getty Images The couple in September 2025

They are first-time parents

In June 2024, Marissa and Trevor announced they were expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram that "A little Lawrence" was "on the way," who they later revealed would be a baby girl. They welcomed their first child, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on January 4, 2025. "Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz. Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!" Marissa wrote on Instagram at the time.