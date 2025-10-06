Amy Robach reveals baby plans with T.J. Holmes in emotional confession

Amy Robach opened up about the possibility of welcoming children with her partner, T.J. Holmes, following her breast cancer battle and subsequent remission. The journalist is already a mother to Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, while T.J. is a proud father to kids Jaiden and Sabine. The duo recently got candid on their joint podcast, Amy & T.J., about having kids together, with the father of two hinting at their adoption plans.

"We have talked more lately about having kids," he said on the show. "We have talked more lately about the idea of even adopting a child, and usually it's me bringing it up." Speaking to Parade, Amy revealed that expanding their family was not, in fact, in the cards for the couple, who have been dating since 2022.

"We did talk about it on the podcast," she said. "No, we haven't [given it more thought], and we're not going to take it a step further. It's one of those moments where, when you find the person who you want to spend the rest of your life with, no matter how old you are and perhaps what you're capable of doing, I think it's a biological desire."

"You want to see what it would be like to have a baby with someone, to parent with someone, to share the ultimate joy with someone," she added. "To know you can't, to know that it's not possible, is tough. But my age would have precluded me from that anyway, most likely." Amy endured a public health battle when she received a mammogram on-air in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2013.

The star later discovered that she had stage two invasive breast cancer at 40 years old, and immediately began treatment. The said treatment put her into early menopause, which cut off her dreams of having more children by natural means. "I am one of the lucky ones that I had my children fairly young, I guess, at least for New York standards," she said.

"I think I was pregnant with my last one at 32, and I'm really grateful for that because had I waited, I don't know what would have happened." Amy added that she was lucky to share a beautiful blended family with T.J., despite not being able to welcome any more kids.

"We were musing on our podcast about what it would have been like and how it would have been amazing, but we also have three beautiful girls who come back and share holidays with us and certainly are with us all the time," the 52-year-old explained. "My two are out of the house, but his 12-year-old [Sabine] is around. She's always here, so it's a joy."

"Actually, I really get to feel excited just to have a 12-year-old around," she said. "That's fun. But yes, we were just musing about how it would have been nice, and wouldn't it be cool, and all of that. It was kind of like the what ifs and if onlys." Amy and T.J. first met in 2014 when he began working for ABC News.

They then joined forces in September 2020 as co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, before departing the show in January 2023 when it was revealed that they had been dating for several months.