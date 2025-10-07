Simon Cowell turns 66: from music mogul to family man

Simon cemented himself as an ideas man in 2001 when he created the UK TV show Pop Idol. The series was then sold to a network in the US and renamed American Idol, a show which is still running all these years later. He didn't stop there, though; his The X Factor idea came next in 2004, as did America's Got Talent in 2006, which spawned Britain's Got Talent in 2007.

Simon became infamous for his blunt, often harsh criticism of the performances of talent show hopefuls, a reputation which he is still known for. Over the years, he signed countless A-list artists and groups to his record label, Syco Music, including One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, Westlife and Susan Boyle.