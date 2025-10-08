Mark Consuelos warns Kelly Ripa she should be 'careful' of her girlfriends for this reason

Mark Consuelos has warned Kelly Ripa to 'be careful of those girlfriends' as he revealed that his wife's friends are attracted to him. During Tuesday’s episode of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, the host shared a bold theory about Kelly’s friends as the couple discussed the challenges of setting their pals up on dates. "When we have a really good girlfriend of ours that’s single and looking, we can’t think of a guy to set her up with," said Kelly. Mark explained that the majority of their male friends are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. "I could, but they’re usually gay," he said. However, the 54-year-old admitted that the real issue might not be a lack of straight male friends, but rather that he might be the reason his wife's friends struggle to be set up.

"We can’t think of a hetero guy to set her up with. Conversely, when one of our single guy friends comes on the market, I’m racking my brain, like, 'Who was it?'" asked Kelly before her husband shared that her "single girlfriends are always asking you if I have a brother, and I do, and he’s married to another Kelly". Mark then warned Kelly to "be careful of those girlfriends" and that she shouldn’t "have a sore throat for too long".

© Getty Images Mark warned his wife to be careful of her friends

"You’re going to leave me over a sore throat?" asked Kelly before Mark went on to explain his theory. "No, but they’re hoping that you get…" he said. "They’re hoping I die? You’re saying my best girlfriends are hoping I die so they can marry you?” interrupted Kelly. In a bid to bite back at Mark's claim, Kelly made a playful dig at her husband. "Please, my good girlfriends know a lot about you, so I wouldn’t get too confident. I wouldn't say you're the number one priority," she said. "'I hope Kelly dies so I can steal Mark!'"

© Getty Images The couple share three children

The co-stars eloped in 1996 after they met while working on the soap opera All My Children together. Kelly and Mark share three children – sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, and daughter Lola, 24. "We eloped," shared Mark during an interview on the Skinny Confidential podcast. "It's pretty famously eloped and we told no one for a month." The couple reside in a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the sprawling abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.