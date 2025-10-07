Kelly Ripa's daughter's big announcement about future while far from family home

Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is on the rise to stardom as she teased the audio of her upcoming debut EP, Sorry, It’s All About Me. Lola’s new music is set to drop on October 17, though it appears the 24-year-old may be celebrating the release far from her family home in New York. Kelly’s daughter took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal that she is currently in the United Kingdom. Lola appeared to be in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in South West London, sharing a photo of an idyllic street lined with brick houses, topped with a Union Jack emoji.

The next photo was a selfie of Lola walking down the street. Mark Consuelos' daughter looked effortlessly stylish in a green sweater vest layered over a white shirt, paired with light-wash denim jeans. She appeared to be carrying a guitar in a nude-colored case and wore wired headphones. Alongside the post, she included a link to presave her debut single, "Lola".

© Instagram Lola shared that she was in London

Lola shared a teaser of her new single on her main Instagram feed. The post featured a striking photograph of the rising musician posing against a lush green backdrop. In the image, Lola gazed into the distance, with the image exuding a vintage, poster-like aesthetic. "Daydreaming of october 17th anddddd when ‘sorry, it’s all about me’ is fully out xxxxxx link in my bio #newmusic," she penned in the caption.

© Instagram Lola teased her new music

Lola and Kelly's relationship

The mother-and-daughter duo share a close bond and opened up about their shared love for fashion during an interview with People. "There are so many things that I just can't or won't wear. I'm literally making a list in my head. I really try not to, at this age, [wear miniskirts] – and especially since I spend most of my time sitting in a stool or a desk, I try to wear longer skirts," said Kelly.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa with her daughter Lola

"Today was a special occasion. Lola asked me to put on [the] skirt [she's wearing] and I said, 'I just cannot.' Simply cannot. Past a certain age, you got to know when to hang up your disco shoes!" Kelly continued: " I think you're in my closet a lot more than I even realize." "Chic is such a – I think that's such a basic word to use, but you always have a touch of business as well in your outfits. You love a blazer, a high-waisted pant, a heel. It's not conservative ... It's very chic and minimalistic, but in a very beautiful and authentic way to you," explained Lola of her mom's style.

"That's so nice, replied Kelly. "I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally her senses of style. I'm always pleasantly surprised by the way Lola puts an outfit together. I remember being her age and hitting all the vintage shops and really being able to work with what I found there. And I see [her] do that all the time. And I just think that you always look elegant. You always look sophisticated, but definitely youthful and rock n' roll and all of the things I wish I was brave enough to do when I was your age, but never had the courage to pull off."