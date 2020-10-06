Kelly Ripa's sexy leather dress is her chicest look yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Ripa looked stunning for her appearance on Monday's LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. The host chose a winter-ready dress from luxury brand IRO, with her black leather wrap dress and stunning leopard print heels.

Showing off her chic leather mini to camera, Kelly was filmed walking to the set of LIVE through the halls of the ACB Studio in New York - and it even has pockets. Yay!

Kelly Ripa wowed fans on LIVE in her black leather mini

SEE THE PICS: Kelly Ripa shares throwback pic - with dark hair!

If you want to get the look, Kelly's stylish black leather dress is still available to buy from Net-A-Porter. Priced at $1,816, it's definitely an investment piece but won't ever go out of style – the cinched-in waist and puffed sleeves are timeless.

IRO Lanika Belted Leather Dress, $1,816, Net-A-Porter

To copy Kelly's look without the bank-breaking price tag, try this more affordable version from Topshop. It has a similar pulled-in waist and statement sleeves too.

Black PU Dress, $95, Topshop

Lucy Paris' version is a wallet-friendly fashion find, and can be worn buttoned up or undone for a sexier look.

Lucy Paris Utility Dress, $44.10, Bloomingdale's

Or head to H&M for a flattering shirt-dress style. The longer length makes it even more wearable!

Shirt Dress, $49.99, H&M

And if black isn’t your colour - and you really want to make an entrance at a holiday party – think pink! Vero Moda's amazing barbie pink dress has all the trimmings of Kelly's, just in pink.

Vero Moda Paulina Dress, $75, Nordstrom

SHOP: Kelly's bird print dress proves you can wear white after Labor Day

Not surprisingly, Kelly's fans were quick to comment on her latest look, who showered her in compliments. "That dress is amazing, especially with the dark tights," wrote one, while another commented: "What an amazing dress!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly's kids share the most adorable birthday message for their mom

Kelly was back to business on Monday, after spending the weekend celebrating her 50th birthday. The mother-of-three was sent the cutest birthday wishes from husband Mark Consuelos, who is currently filming TV show Riverdale in Vancouver.

MORE: Kelly shares incredible beach photo from family holiday

Mark shared some stunning photos of his wife, accompanied with heartfelt messages – and revealed his nickname for her too. "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote on Instagram. "I love you, sexy."

She also received the most adorable video message from her kids, watching it live on Friday's show. The siblings almost brought Kelly to tears as they shared all the things they love about their mom. Aww!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.