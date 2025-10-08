EXCLUSIVE: Tom Daley reveals the one major benefit of retirement

After competing in five Olympic Games, collecting three bronze medals, one silver medal and one gold medal, English diver Tom Daley announced his retirement last year. Tom, 31, made his Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Aged just 14, he became Britain's second-youngest male Olympian at the time. In a recent exclusive with HELLO! Tom revealed his plans after being an Olympian for half his life and the special benefit to his retirement from the sport.

Speaking to HELLO! Tom revealed that one of the major bonuses he's enjoyed since stepping away from the Olympics is being able to spend more meaningful time with his young family. Tom is married to American director and screenwriter, Dustin Lance Black. The pair met at a dinner party in 2013 shortly after Tom clinched his first Olympic medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

They tied the knot in 2017 and shortly after, welcomed two sons: Robbie, seven, and Phoenix, two. While the star always made time for his children, training while they were in school, he confessed that he wasn't always able to be fully present. "On the weekends before, I wasn't able to do anything too intense because I had to be ready to train on Monday," he told HELLO!. "I wasn't able to go out and about and stay really [late]. Going to the water park, for example, with Robbie, it would be a pretty intense day of walking around, whereas now I don't have to worry about being tired during the week."

The family also recently moved from London to sunny Los Angeles and it appears that his eldest is loving having his 'Papa' around more since his retirement, with Tom saying: "He loves it! We get to play all kinds of things, we get to build Lego. It's nice to be able to have that extra time where I don't have to worry about trying to be a diver and a parent, having to make sure I get the right balance of all the crazy active things."

© Instagram Tom is looking forward to spending more time with his two children

With a less hectic schedule, he revealed that his summer plans with his family consisted of plenty of outdoor adventure and activities: "In LA, the weather has been pretty sunny and I've been taking Robbie to the water park quite a lot. We like going out, being outside, being in the pool and being able to make the most of the nice weather."