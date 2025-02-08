Jonny Wilkinson's private life – from two guest wedding to worries over son

Jonny Wilkinson is widely regarded as one of the best rugby players to have ever been in the sport, with his iconic winning drop goal in 2003 still fresh in the memories of fans.

After a 16-year career on the field, Jonny called it quits as a rugby player and now has a more relaxed life as a pundit for ITV Sports. The star's break from the game also means that he can spend more time with his wife, Shelley Jenkins, and their son, James, who Jonny has previously revealed he hopes doesn't follow in his footsteps.

Here's all you need to know about the star's private family…

Wife Shelley Jenkins

Jonny and Shelley have been married for eleven years, with the couple walking down the aisle on 28 October 2013. The pair first met in 2005 when Shelley was working as a cocktail waitress in Majorca.

Despite her humble career at the time of meeting Jonny, Shelley is actually an heiress of a scaffolding business.

© Getty Images Shelley has cheered Jonny on from the sidelines

The couple enjoyed an incredibly private wedding in the French resort of Bandol. The couple only had two guests present for their nuptials, Jonny's mother Philippa, and Shelley's twin sister, Tracey.

Jonny clearly dotes on his family and when asked in 2020 by the Sun what possession he'd rescue from a burning building, he replied: "As long as my wife Shelley and child were OK, that's all that matters."

© Steve Bardens The couple only had two guests at their wedding

When the publication probed him on his celebrity crush, Jonny responded: "My crush will always be my wife."

In 2020, he told the Belfast Telegraph: "Shelley and I make a good team. We share the same views on life and health, and the best part is that we're not done yet. She's been a phenomenal open door, which has allowed me to understand and explore far more of myself."

Son James

Jonny and Shelley became first-time parents in 2018 when they welcomed their son, James. Shelley's pregnancy was announced when her baby bump was visible as she and Jonny attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Despite being seen as one of the sport's greatest-ever players, Jonny has been open about his hopes that his children won't follow in his sporting footsteps, citing the mental strain it put him under.

© AFP via Getty Images Jonny has shared his worries over his young son

Speaking to the MailOnline in 2015, he explained: "I would hope to high heaven that if I had a boy, he would not get, or have, the same mindset I had. A lot of the pressure of my career I put on myself. It was hell a lot of the time."

He added: "I'd like to think, in a very honest, open, spiritual way, I'd be able to say, 'Do whatever you want.' But at the same time…"