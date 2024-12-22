Tiger Woods' mini-me kids make rare joint outing with famous dad — photos

Tiger Woods is one lucky dad!

The 15-time major champion is of course best known for his golfing, and lucky for him, his two kids have followed in his footsteps.

The athlete shares his two kids Sam, 17, and Charlie, 15, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who he married in 2004, though their marriage culminated with a highly-publicized divorce in 2010 after he made headlines over his multiple affairs.

Just in time for the holidays, Tiger enjoyed some quality time with both of his mini-me kids on the golf course,

The doting dad was spotted the weekend before Christmas in Orlando, Florida, participating in the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. His son Charlie also participated in the competition, while his daughter Sam served as Tiger's caddy for the duration of the game.

Though both Charlie and Sam clearly have a love for their dad's sport, while the former already plays competitively, his older sister isn't as interested in doing so.

© Getty Sam was her dad's caddy

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Today Show, Tiger explained the sad reason his daughter isn't quite interested in playing golf, revealing it stems from growing up with such a busy dad.

Though Sam has been seen playing golf with her dad in the past, when asked by host Carson Daly if she's interested in competing, Tiger maintained: "No, no, no," before explaining: "She has, I think, a kinda negative connotation to the game."

© Getty Both Tiger and his son competed

"Because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," he went on, adding: "I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I had been gone for weeks, and there's a negative connotation to it."

© Getty Charlie was seen looking over a putt on the 10th hole

Still, he noted: "We developed our own relationship, our own rapport that is outside of golf. We do things that [don't] involve golf."

© Getty The father-son duo hugged it out

As for his son, he shared: "My son and I, we do everything golf related. He listens to me about golf," though joked: "But he doesn't listen to anything else outside of that, because 'I don't know anything else.'"

He added: "Even then, there's a little bit of pushback in golf, which is totally cool, I mean, he's 15 years old. It's what happens, what teenagers go through, they're trying to find their own place in the world. I get it."