Tiger Woods' mini-me kids make rare joint outing with famous dad — photos
tiger woods with children charlie and sam at pnc championship 2023© Getty Images

The golf legend shares kids Sam and Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is one lucky dad!

The 15-time major champion is of course best known for his golfing, and lucky for him, his two kids have followed in his footsteps.

The athlete shares his two kids Sam, 17, and Charlie, 15, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who he married in 2004, though their marriage culminated with a highly-publicized divorce in 2010 after he made headlines over his multiple affairs.

WATCH: Robin Roberts left stunned by Tiger Woods and his lookalike son Charlie

Just in time for the holidays, Tiger enjoyed some quality time with both of his mini-me kids on the golf course,

The doting dad was spotted the weekend before Christmas in Orlando, Florida, participating in  the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. His son Charlie also participated in the competition, while his daughter Sam served as Tiger's caddy for the duration of the game.

Though both Charlie and Sam clearly have a love for their dad's sport, while the former already plays competitively, his older sister isn't as interested in doing so.

Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam Woods walk the 11th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2024 in Orlando, Florida© Getty
Sam was her dad's caddy

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Today Show, Tiger explained the sad reason his daughter isn't quite interested in playing golf, revealing it stems from growing up with such a busy dad.

Though Sam has been seen playing golf with her dad in the past, when asked by host Carson Daly if she's interested in competing, Tiger maintained: "No, no, no," before explaining: "She has, I think, a kinda negative connotation to the game."

Tiger Woods, his daughter Sam Woods, son Charlie Woods and family friend Luke Wise look on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2024 in Orlando, Florida© Getty
Both Tiger and his son competed

"Because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," he went on, adding: "I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I had been gone for weeks, and there's a negative connotation to it."

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, looks over a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2024 in Orlando, Florida© Getty
Charlie was seen looking over a putt on the 10th hole

Still, he noted: "We developed our own relationship, our own rapport that is outside of golf. We do things that [don't] involve golf."

Charlie Woods hugs his father Tiger Woods on the 18th hole green after their first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2024 in Orlando, Florida© Getty
The father-son duo hugged it out

As for his son, he shared: "My son and I, we do everything golf related. He listens to me about golf," though joked: "But he doesn't listen to anything else outside of that, because 'I don't know anything else.'"

He added: "Even then, there's a little bit of pushback in golf, which is totally cool, I mean, he's 15 years old. It's what happens, what teenagers go through, they're trying to find their own place in the world. I get it."

