Tiger Woods' talented son Charlie follows in dad's footsteps

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, so it comes as no surprise that his 16-year-old son Charlie is trying his hand at the sport.

He shares both Charlie and his 17-year-old daughter Sam with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren; the pair split in August 2010.

Slow and steady

© Getty Images Charlie won the Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday

Charlie has been working hard at his golfing career in recent years, and despite missing out on a spot in the US Open, nabbed a major win in Florida on Wednesday.

He rose from the ranks to win his first American Junior Golf Association title, after he beat out several top-ranked players in the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Prior to this, his best finish was 25th at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in March; clearly, he has come leaps and bounds since the tournament.

© Getty Images Tiger shared how proud he was of the budding golfer

"He has gotten better at every facet of the game," his father said at the PNC Championship in December. "I know he's been doing this in front of the media for a long time, but I think it's incredible what he's been able to accomplish so far, and the ceiling that he has is unlimited."

Meanwhile, the three-time US Open winner was forced to bow out of the competition in 2025 when he underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Tiger took to X on April Fool's Day to reveal that he would be returning to the sport much sooner than expected, shocking fans until he admitted his joke.

© Getty Images The father of two injured his Achilles tendon

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, [then] sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!" he wrote.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess."

Sporting genes

Sam is an avid soccer player

It seems that sporting prowess runs in the family, with his daughter Sam leading her high school soccer team to victory in the state championship in 2025. "We've been friends since forever and I can't imagine a better end for not only our season but our soccer career," she told The Palm Beach Post.

"We definitely treated every game like it was our last. We played our hearts out. We left everything on the field every single time. I think that's one of the reasons why we made it so far, because we left everything out there."

She continued: "We didn't only play for each other; we played for ourselves, our team, our coaches, our school. This is a really important moment for all of us."

© Getty Images The 17-year-old will attend Stanford in the fall

Sam will head to Stanford in the fall, the same school that her father attended for two years on a golf scholarship in the early '90s.

Despite being a supportive daughter and sister and attending golfing events, Tiger revealed that she is not a fan of the sport.

"When she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," he said on Today. "I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I would be gone for weeks and there was a negative connotation to it."

