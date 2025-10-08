Exclusive: Nadja Swarovski on jewels, philanthropy and 'pride' over family's legacy

As a member of the world-famous Swarovski family, her name is synonymous with opulent crystals and sparkling glamour. But, just like her great-great-grandfather, Daniel, who founded the Swarovski brand in Austria in 1895, Nadja Swarovski firmly believes in the importance of sharing her good fortune with others. Daniel believed that "to achieve lasting change, you must think not only of yourself but also of others" – a philosophy Nadja has firmly embraced as she strives to continue his philanthropic legacy.

She created the Swarovski Foundation in 2013, with a mission to promote sustainable livelihoods through education, supporting initiatives in equity, water and creativity. Since then, the foundation's work has reached more than two million people across 93 countries. Nadja stepped down from the family business in 2021 after 26 years, during which time she launched the company's luxury jewellery range, Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewellery, which collaborated with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier. But she remains true to her ancestor’s mission.

© Nadja Swarovski Nadja Swarovski opened up about philanthropy and sustainable clothing

"The creation of the foundation was in Swarovski's DNA," Nadja tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "I just put a lid on it. I always had amazing pride in what my ancestors did. We're creating something that empowers people or enhances people's lives, which was my great-great-grandfather's motto.

"My great-great-grandfather was so benevolent. He created a canteen for his staff, a housing system, medical facilities, a football club, and a music club. He created a bonus system and paid the employees 13 months' salary versus 12. After the Second World War, the Austrian government tried to make all these private companies public, and they couldn't touch Swarovski because of all the benefits we were giving to our employees."

© Andy Taylor Photography Nadja with her daughters Jasmine and Thalia

A philanthropic attitude is something London-based Nadja has instilled in her three children – Rigby, 21, Thalia, 19, and Jasmine, 17 – with her hedge fund manager husband Rupert Adams. "The children have grown up with charitable giving around them," she says, adding that they donate their own money to their chosen charities. "I've always believed in the tithing concept, which is giving 10 per cent of your income to the community or to charity," says Nadja, who does this herself. "Everyone can have an impact."

With two children now at university and her youngest at boarding school, Nadja is an "empty nester" and, she says, misses them more than she’d expected to. She is still a shareholder at Swarovski but has since founded Pegasus Private Capital with her husband Rupert. "I created my own little fund where I'm investing in either sustainable products or female-led organisations in technology, art and craft," she says.

Nadja has a new business venture with Really Wild

The British heritage brand Really Wild clothing is one such company – and it has a high-profile fan base. The Princess of Wales is often spotted wearing pieces from the label's country-chic collections. Sustainability plays a key role in the business, which employs local craftspeople to make wool, tweed and cashmere in Scotland.

"I feel the fashion industry has a lot to catch up with in terms of being sustainable," she tells us. "A lot of companies are not there because it's not a requirement yet. I question the system. Do we really need two or four collections a year? Isn't it a shame that things are so badly made you can only wear them once, and isn't that wrong?"

She supports a number of causes through donations from her fashion line, including Women for Women International, for whom Nadja is an ambassador. The charity helps female survivors of war and conflict rebuild their families and communities. Nadja is also a trustee of the Pacific Whale Fund, based in Maui, Hawaii, who work with indigenous people to support whales.

Nadja's ambition, she says, is to "always to make the world a better place". Through her work at the Swarovski Foundation and her many charitable causes, she is undoubtedly doing so.