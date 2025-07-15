Behind the scenes at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic: Up close with Djokovic, Draper, and London’s elite

There’s nothing quite like London’s summer season. From the glamour of Royal Ascot to the buzz of Wimbledon, it’s a social calendar packed with quintessentially British traditions, and more than a hint of high fashion.

But while the Queen’s Club and Wimbledon draw global attention, there’s one ultra-luxurious tennis event that remains something of a well-kept secret. This year, I was lucky enough to attend the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, held at the impossibly elegant Hurlingham Club in Fulham - a private members' club known as much for its exclusivity as for its 42 acres of idyllic surroundings.

© Getty Images

I honestly think it’s easier to get a seat for the men’s final on Centre Court than to score an invite to this ultra-chic affair. And for good reason. The setting alone, nestled in the usually off-limits grounds of the Hurlingham Club, is breathtaking.

It’s a club fit for royalty - sources in the know have seen the Princess of Wales enjoying a quiet tennis lesson with her children, while the great and the good of British society lounge by the sun-drenched outdoor pool, champagne in hand. The membership list is well and truly closed, not even relatives of royalty can skip the queue. Marry in, or stay outside. Or, if you’re lucky enough, score an invitation to the super elite pre-Wimbledon tennis exhibition.

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic isn’t just about the crowd or the setting however, though both are undeniably fabulous. It’s also a chance to get astonishingly close to some of the world’s top tennis talent, in a setting far more intimate than the grandstands of SW19. Think world-class tennis served with a side of Riviera-style glamour.

© gabrielbush © gabriel bush

Giorgio Armani’s presence is felt throughout the day. Their signature cocktail bar offers the ultimate golden-ticket view, perched perfectly above the court, meaning you can sip Whispering Angel rosé and still catch every single game, even if you momentarily leave your seat.

I was invited to experience the full hospitality offering at this year’s tournament, and it did not disappoint. Held in the club’s divine orangery, the lunch was a lavish three-course affair, accompanied by free-flowing champagne and wine.

Despite the sophistication, the event feels more relaxed and intimate than many large-scale sporting hospitality experiences. There’s room to breathe, to chat, to explore and then, of course, it’s time to take your seat courtside and soak up the action from some of the sport’s most celebrated players.

© PA Images via Getty Images

The court itself is surrounded by small seating stands on all four sides but with no more than ten rows, no one is far from the action. Individual boxes allow guests to sit with the same tablemates they were chatting with over lunch, creating a social and convivial atmosphere. You’re so close to the players that you can hear them talk to one another and even catch their exchanges with the umpire.

The format is designed for leisurely enjoyment: matches are played as best-of-three sets to allow for a full afternoon and early evening of tennis, with a variety of players taking to the court. It’s no surprise, then, that celebrity members like Hugh Grant choose this as a must-attend event - he was even spotted enjoying a solo knockabout one morning. Minnie Driver also joined the crowd at the Giorgio Armani cocktail bar, with nobody even batting an eyelid.

This is the kind of event that gives you a rare, up-close glimpse of world-class tennis and also a step into another world. An elegant, refined world where the chaos, queues and excitement of Henman Hill (fun though they are) are not even a consideration. Hurlingham members turn up for cocktails and dinner – there’s a stand for members to watch the tennis on a first come, first served basis. But some are just there, as they are most summer evenings, sipping, networking, enjoying the view, like a scene out of the Great Gatsby.

© gabrielbush © gabrielbush

The day I attended featured rising UK star Jack Draper, followed by an incredibly entertaining match during the veterans’ doubles where Mark Philippoussis (a true legend in my mind) teamed up with fellow tennis greats and had the crowd in stitches with their antics.

The atmosphere was lively and interactive, with the audience getting involved right through to the end - where prizes were awarded, including a jaw-dropping all-expenses-paid holiday to the so-called Hamptons of the South, courtesy of one of the tournament’s sponsors, Hilton Head Island – and they didn’t even need to land a serve for the delight!

Overall, it was the most wonderful event, even for someone already so spoiled with invitations to an array of fabulous summer treats. Stylish, entertaining and uber exclusive, the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic is more than just a pre-Wimbledon tennis event, it’s a step into another world of high society, and it stands out for that reason. A luxurious, decedent way to spend a summer afternoon, with a sprinkling of luxury that makes this afternoon stand out from the rest.