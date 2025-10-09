John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship in 10 iconic photos – on what would have been his 85th birthday

Yoko, John, and Paul at the world premiere of "Yellow Submarine" in Piccadilly Circus, London, 1968

John first met Yoko at her solo art exhibition at the Indica Gallery in London, and was immediately infatuated by both her and her work. While it’s disputed when they began their affair, the star left his first wife Cynthia Lennon in 1968, the same year the pair went public.

Cynthia revealed her suspicions about her husband’s infatuation with the artist in a 1985 interview with Fresh Air, saying her “feminine intuition” told her something was happening between the pair. “I knew there was not a thing I could do about it…there was no way I could’ve stopped him”.

Yoko accompanied John to the premiere of Yellow Submarine in July 1968, The Beatles’ animated jukebox film, posing with Paul McCartney amid rumours of tension between the two. Paul had reportedly been uncomfortable with Yoko’s presence at the recording of The White Album, the band’s ninth studio album, breaking an “unspoken rule” about partners in the workplace and later describing her being there as “an interference”.