The Beatles stars' rarest photos with their children - including John Lennon's estranged son

The Beatles will be brought back to the big screen in Sam Mendes' series of biopics about the band, slated for release in 2028.

Played by a quartet of Britain and Ireland's finest young actors, the band will be depicted across four films. Gladiator II star Paul Mescal and Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will play Paul McCartney and John Lennon respectively, while Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan will play George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

With the band's enduring fame, they've been photographed extensively over the years, including with their families. Here are some incredible rare photos of The Beatles with their kids that you may not have seen before…

© PA Images via Getty Images Paul McCartney with Linda McCartney and their four kids at Heathrow In 1978, Paul McCartney and his then-wife Linda McCartney missed their flight to the States due to a traffic jam. The picture is also believed to be one of the first photographs of Paul and Linda with all four of their kids: Stella, Mary, James and Heather, who was Linda's daughter from a previous marriage but whom Paul legally adopted.

© Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images John Lennon and his estranged son Julian Lennon John Lennon was famously estranged from Julian Lennon, his only child with his first wife Cynthia Powell who inspired the band's hit song 'Hey Jude', written by Paul McCartney to comfort the then-four-year-old. Here, John and Julian are pictured in the boy's bedroom in Liverpool, not long after his father had left Cynthia for his second wife Yoko Ono. The pair became estranged after John's divorce from Cynthia and his marriage to Yoko. Between his father's new relationship and busy schedule, Julian has often spoken about how he felt sidelined by his father.

© Getty Images Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey, whom he shares with his first wife Maureen Cox, are still close today. Bonded by their love of music, Ringo's son also became a drummer, recording with The Who since 1996 following the death of Keith Moon, with whom the family were incredibly close. However, this incredibly intimate photo of the three was taken on the day after Zak was born at Queen Charlotte's Maternity Hospital in London.





© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images George Harrison and Dhani Harrison George Harrison only had one child, Dhani Harrison, whom he shared with his second wife Olivia Trinidad Harrison, née Arias. The two were married until George's death in 2001. Dhani, pictured here at 10 years old, grew up to become a musician and songwriter like his father.