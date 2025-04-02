Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Beatles stars' rarest photos with their children - including John Lennon's estranged son
four men In suits © Mirrorpix via Getty Images

See the unseen photos of the Yellow Submarine music legends and their children following Sam Mendes' casting announcement

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
The Beatles will be brought back to the big screen in Sam Mendes' series of biopics about the band, slated for release in 2028.

Played by a quartet of Britain and Ireland's finest young actors, the band will be depicted across four films. Gladiator II star Paul Mescal and Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will play Paul McCartney and John Lennon respectively, while Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan will play George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

With the band's enduring fame, they've been photographed extensively over the years, including with their families. Here are some incredible rare photos of The Beatles with their kids that you may not have seen before…

Black and white photograph of man and woman in airport with three children and a teenager© PA Images via Getty Images

Paul McCartney with Linda McCartney and their four kids at Heathrow

In 1978, Paul McCartney and his then-wife Linda McCartney missed their flight to the States due to a traffic jam. The picture is also believed to be one of the first photographs of Paul and Linda with all four of their kids: Stella, Mary, James and Heather, who was Linda's daughter from a previous marriage but whom Paul legally adopted.

Man and boy in bedroom with two large stuffed animals© Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

John Lennon and his estranged son Julian Lennon

John Lennon was famously estranged from Julian Lennon, his only child with his first wife Cynthia Powell who inspired the band's hit song 'Hey Jude', written by Paul McCartney to comfort the then-four-year-old. Here, John and Julian are pictured in the boy's bedroom in Liverpool, not long after his father had left Cynthia for his second wife Yoko Ono.

The pair became estranged after John's divorce from Cynthia and his marriage to Yoko. Between his father's new relationship and busy schedule, Julian has often spoken about how he felt sidelined by his father. 

Man and woman with newborn baby© Getty Images

Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey

Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey, whom he shares with his first wife Maureen Cox, are still close today. Bonded by their love of music, Ringo's son also became a drummer, recording with The Who since 1996 following the death of Keith Moon, with whom the family were incredibly close. However, this incredibly intimate photo of the three was taken on the day after Zak was born at Queen Charlotte's Maternity Hospital in London.



Woman and man with young boy outside © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

George Harrison and Dhani Harrison

George Harrison only had one child, Dhani Harrison, whom he shared with his second wife Olivia Trinidad Harrison, née Arias. The two were married until George's death in 2001. Dhani, pictured here at 10 years old, grew up to become a musician and songwriter like his father.

A boy, a man and two women sat down© Redferns

One of the last photos of John Lennon and Julian Lennon

In the years leading up to his death in 1980, John Lennon wasn't pictured often with his eldest son, Julian, though the pair began to reconnect in 1979. The family's trip to Disneyland is the last time that John was pictured with his son.

