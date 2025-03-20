Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son shares rare insight into 'very chaotic' childhood
Subscribe
John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son shares rare insight into 'very chaotic' childhood
John Lennon and Yoko Ono; Sean Ono Lennon© Getty Images

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son shares rare insight into 'very chaotic' childhood

The late Beatles singer also welcomed a son, Julian, with ex-wife Cynthia Powell

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's message and legacy is being carried forward by their son Sean Ono Lennon, a musician, producer and artist.

The younger Lennon, who also has a half brother through his late father's first marriage to Cynthia Powell, Julian, is also an active proponent of their activist selves.

John and Yoko, already in controversy over the former's unceremonious exit from The Beatles, drew criticism upon their move to New York City in 1971 for their activism and outspoken views against the nation's political decisions, including the Vietnam War.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Beatles' Ringo Starr reflects on band's first trip to America in 1964

The couple were leading proponents of the "flower power" movement of the '60s that had lingered into the following decade, which will be captured in the upcoming documentary film One to One: John & Yoko.

Sean spoke with Mojo4Music about listening to some of the unearthed tapes featured in the film, including conversations John and Yoko had with others who were part of their circle at the time, and reflected on his own upbringing soon after (Sean was born in 1975).

"I was completely floored," the recent Grammy winner told the publication of listening to the tapes. "I think maybe not everyone [realizes] how special it is for me to hear my dad talking or to see him." 

Sean Ono Lennon accepts the Best Rock Performance award on behalf of The Beatles for "Now and Then" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Sean Ono Lennon opened up about his early childhood with his influential parents

"I grew up with a set number of images and audio clips that everyone's familiar with. So to come across things that I've never seen or heard is really deep for me, because it's almost like getting more time with my dad," he noted. John was murdered by Mark David Chapman five years after his birth.

Sean describes his own early childhood growing up in an environment, both personal and political, he described being filled with "paranoia," spanning from his initial years with his father and the way it continued into life with his single mom.

"My early childhood was very chaotic," he noted. "It was a very strange time. It felt like it was on the heels of this chaos that they had been going through in the early '70s." 

A week after their marriage, musicians John Lennon and Yoko Ono lay in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam, 25th March 1969. The couple are staging a 'bed-in for peace' and intend to stay in bed for seven days 'as a protest against war and violence in the world'.© Getty Images
John and Yoko were ardent activists throughout their time together

"There were characters hanging around and things that happened that were sort of the echoes of that time when they were being harassed and monitored," Sean continued. "There was this FBI agent named Doug MacDougall who came to, quote-unquote, 'protect' my mom and me, after dad died." 

"Later, we wound up finding out that he had been stealing things from us – my dad's glasses, some guitars, things like that. And it turned out that he was, like, a bad guy. In fact, he had been working for Nixon to deport John and Yoko. It was really creepy."

Former Beatle John Lennon poses for a photo with his wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon, New York City, 1977© Getty Images
"My early childhood was very chaotic. It was a very strange time.

He hopes the film can help convey some of that, and shine a light on their political stance given the shift in perspectives on the political climate of the time post-war and post-Nixon.

"To me, ultimately, the message of the film is that they were very brave, John and Yoko, to go from singing songs to hanging out with the Chicago Seven, hanging out with the Black Panthers, and becoming real radical activists," he said. 

Yoko Ono speaks onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on October 3, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Yoko is currently living a very private life on a farm in upstate New York

"But you see that it goes too far. And you can feel that my dad is scared. I think a lot of people today remember my dad's activism as aligning with Jerry Rubin's. But he moves beyond that when he realizes that they're violent too, or they want to be violent. And it's a cold splash of water in the face."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More