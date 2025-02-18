Where is Yoko Ono now? Inside her reclusive life at 92 with famous son Sean Ono Lennon

Legendary artist and musician Yoko Ono turns 92 today, on February 18, although will likely be celebrating her big day privately as she has for years.

The Japanese icon, best known for her marriage to and collaborations with her late husband John Lennon, has lived a life away from the public eye for several years.

In honor of her special day and legacy, here's what we know about Yoko's life out of the spotlight now, from her home to her family…

Where does Yoko live now?

For five decades, the musician lived in her famous apartment in New York in the exclusive Dakota building, outside where Lennon was tragically shot and killed in 1980.

It was at this famous apartment that she hosted several of the world's elite and raised her son with Lennon, although as it turns out, she's now found a new abode.

Per Daily Mail in 2023, Yoko moved out of her NYC digs for a massive 600-acre farm in upstate Franklin, a property she and the Beatles member purchased back in 1978.

© Getty Images The Dakota building, where Yoko still owns her legendary apartment, though she now lives on a farm upstate

While she would visit the property often, the publication reports that she's now moved there full time, although retains possession of her Dakota apartment.

Her life as a mom

During her marriage to Lennon, Yoko welcomed son Sean Ono Lennon, now 49, a musician, songwriter and producer like his father before him who is also responsible for handling his mother's charities and his dad's estate.

Most recently, Sean picked up a Grammy Award at the 2025 ceremony for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for his repackaging of his father's album Mind Games.

© Getty Images Sean most recently accepted the Best Rock Performance award on behalf of The Beatles for "Now and Then" at the 67th Grammy Awards

She also welcomed a daughter with her previous husband, Kyoko Ono Cox, now 61. Kyoko was estranged from her mother for several years due to Yoko and Anthony Cox's divorce and a lengthy custody battle. However, they reconnected in her 20s and have made a few appearances together since, though Kyoko remains out of the spotlight.

Yoko is also a stepmom to Lennon's son Julian, now 61, from his first marriage to Cynthia. Julian's relationship with his stepmom was initially rocky, but they've since grown closer. He is now a musician and philanthropist and very close with Sean.

Life with Yoko

Very little is known about Yoko's life now, although it is likely that she still visits The Dakota from time to time, as evidenced by recent pictures shared by Julian from a reunion with Sean at the famed residence.

© Instagram Sean and Julian remain very close, recently reuniting at The Dakota

Sean recently spoke with People about his mother's continued love for all things spiritual and mystical, like crystals and tarot, something that remains to this day. "She is deeply into cosmic things, to a level that I've never seen in anyone else. You could argue that she's a good witch."

Health and public appearances

It has been reported that Yoko has dealt with health troubles over the past few years, although that news hasn't been explicitly confirmed by her kids or Yoko herself. She was sighted in a wheelchair during her latest appearances, however.

© Getty Images Yoko's most recent public appearance in person was in September 2018

Yoko's last public appearance was when she opened the Manchester International Festival in July 2019 via video message, and her last in-person appearance was the launch of Come Together NYC by The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Presented in New York City in September 2018, joined by Ringo Starr and Jeff Bridges.