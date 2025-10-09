Madeleine McCann's sister reveals 'disturbing' messages from woman claiming to be her missing sibling

Since Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have experienced a number of false leads. Julia Wandelt, a 23-year-old Polish woman previously claimed to be their missing child, and she's now on trial for stalking. On Thursday, the court heard from Madeleine's sister, Amelie, about the "creepy" and "disturbing" messages she received from Julia.

The 20-year-old appeared via video link to speak about the messages and the impact they had on her. "It's quite disturbing. She's coming up with these supposed memories even though she's not Madeleine," Amelie said. "It was quite distressing to see the messages. As you can see, it's a long message and there's a sound of desperation in her message which puts quite a lot of stress on me."

One message from Julia read: "I know how I was calling you when we were playing once, I know what happened," and another said: "I remember playing Ring a Ring o' Roses with other kids." Amelie was sent messages on Facebook and Instagram, with Julia begging her not to block her profile. "It made me feel quite uncomfortable... quite creepy," she told the court.

It was these messages that ended up in the matter being discussed with the authorities. The BBC has reported that Madeline's mother, Kate has said: "It was the final straw for me. I discussed it with the police." Amelie and her twin brother Sean were aged two when Madeleine went missing in Portugal.

Who is Julia Wandelt?

In 2023, Julia Wandelt claimed to be the missing child, Madeleine McCann. After thrusting herself into the limelight, a DNA test concluded that she had Polish heritage, and was not the missing daughter of Kate.

What is Julia Wandelt on trial for?

Julia has been charged with suspicion of stalking and harassment of Kate and Gerry McCann. Alongside her, Karen Spragg is also being tried for stalking after she teamed up with Julia to try and convince the parents of Madeline that Julia was their daughter.

Julia and Karen allegedly went to the McCanns' residence in Rothley in Leicestershire, where they approached Kate and Gerry, requesting them to participate in a DNA test. "It was the usual stuff, 'I'm your daughter, you should call me, mum'... [she was] asking for a DNA test, pleading with me," Kate told the court, as per the BBC. Kate added she felt "invaded in her own home" and "distressed".