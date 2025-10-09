Inside Emmanuelle Chriqui's romance with famous actor boyfriend, who she feels 'so lucky' to have met

Emmanuelle Chriqui and Sam Trammell are two peas in a pod. Though the couple are largely private when it comes to details about their personal life, one simple scroll through the Entourage alum's Instagram feed is all it takes to find a slew of heartwarming photos of the two, from adoring birthday tributes to glimpses into their travels. Catch up on what we know about their romance below.

Though it is unclear how they met and started dating, Emmanuelle, 49, and Sam, 56, have been in a relationship since 2020. He was previously in a relationship with fellow actress Missy Yager, who he met in 2003 while working in theater in 2003, and with whom he welcomed twin sons Gus and Winston in 2011. It's unclear when the two went their separate ways.

© Instagram Emmanuelle and Sam have been together since 2020

In 2022, Emmanuelle gushed about Sam in a feature for Talkhouse, in which she listed off the top three things that bring meaning to her life: sunset beach walks, dancing, and time with her partner. "We spend a lot of time apart, but the time I spend with my love is just so beautiful," she first wrote; at the time, she had just starred in the sci-fi thriller Cosmic Dawn.

"We're really good at not taking each other for granted, and I feel so lucky that we met each other in this life," she further shared, noting: "It just feels different to me, somehow. When you've met your person, every time you see them — no matter what — you're just lit up. That's what I feel like with my partner."

Emmanuelle then recalled: "Initially, lockdown meant that we were able [to] have a lot more time together, but then it was the reverse, as I was filming Superman & Lois up in Vancouver, with the borders closed, unable to leave," describing the period as "hell."

© Getty Images The couple have made a slew of red carpet appearances together through the years

"I didn't see my family, I didn't see my friends — it was not a good time. I'm grateful to be working, but we're not built to be stuck in an apartment ourselves, quarantining multiple times, so that was tough," she wrote.

© Instagram Sam is a father to twins Gus and Winston

"When we first met, I think we both recognized something was different, like, 'Whoa, this is special.' I'm a restless person by nature, and I have always been that way — there was a feeling of one foot in, one foot out, and I was a little nonchalant about it all," Emmanuelle went on, before maintaining: "But I don't feel that way anymore. There is a feeling of ease, of peace, with my partner. I feel grounded and really relaxed, and it is really quite extraordinary to feel that way with someone else."

© Getty Images Emmanuelle and Sam at the One Battle After Another premiere in September 2025

Among Emmanuelle's most recent posts featuring Sam was for his birthday in January, for which she wrote: "Happy birthday to my love @samtrammellofficial .. May this be your best yet baby! I love you with all my heart and thank my lucky stars for you each and every day."