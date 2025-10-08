Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's 'generous' lyrics in spicy song Wood

Taylor Swift appeared to share more personal information about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, than fans expected in her song "Wood" when she released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week. The spicy track got many fans talking thanks to its lyrics, which included several double entendres about Travis' "manhood" and his "magic wand." Now, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has shared his reaction to the song on the new episode of his podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Jason Kelce, who quizzed Travis about the "most-demanded piece of New News of all time."

"How do you feel about 'Wood?'" Jason asked on the October 8 episode, to which Travis laughed and replied: "It's a great song." Part of the lyrics include Taylor singing: "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

"Do you feel, do you feel – not confident – do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood?'" Jason went on. "No," Travis replied. "Any song, you know, that she references me in is very," but Jason interjected and pointed out that the song is specifically about Travis' "appendage," to which he insisted: "I love that girl, what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in any way…"

But a persistent Jason wasn't giving up and said to Travis: "It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing." Teasing his brother, Travis replied: "What? I think you're not understanding the song." Quoting some of Taylor's suggestive lyrics, Jason said: "Travis, come on. Redwood tree ain't hard to see... I thought redwood, that's a little bit, that's a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple sometimes can see.'"

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals what her new album is really about

Appearing not to get anything else out of Travis, Jason went on: "That song's great, though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic, and that's right up my alley, so well done. I think it's a great song. I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that."

© GC Images Taylor's suggestive lyrics about Travis' 'manhood' got fans talking

Taylor admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that "Wood" started out innocently as she was initially inspired by "all these superstitions," like knocking on wood. "It really started out in a very innocent place," she claimed. "I don't know what happened, man." Taylor added that once she "got in there" and "started vibing," the song shifted. "I don't know how we got here, but I love the song so much," she added before later admitting that "the spice level on this album is high."

© Getty Image Taylor admitted 'Wood' started off innocently

© Instagram Travis remained coy about Taylor's suggestive lyrics

While he may have played coy about "Wood," Travis had nothing but praise for Taylor and her 12th album's record-breaking release. "Give it up for Taylor, she's done it again. Put the world on tilt," he said on his podcast. "It's been fun seeing everyone's reaction, and we've had an absolute blast watching her go through her press tour and radios and all these talk shows. She's looked amazing, sounded amazing, and this album is absolutely amazing."