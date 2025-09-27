Emmanuelle Chriqui, 49, stuns in tiny red bikini on waterside vacation

Emmanuelle Chriqui just stunned her fans after she shared photos of herself in a tiny red bikini. The 49-year-old actress posed in front of blue waters while sporting a red bikini top, low rise denim shorts, and a trucker hat. Emmanuelle wrote to her 755,000 Instagram followers that she was visiting the Greek island Naxos for a friend's wedding. In several photos, Emmanuelle smiled with her longtime boyfriend, fellow actor Sam Trammell, 56, who she called "the most perfect travel partner."

Emmanuelle is best known for her role as Sloan McQuewick in Entourage. Since then, she went on to star in many other television shows, including Killing Jesus and Superman & Lois. Emmanuelle grew up in Canada, but became a U.S. citizen in September 2017. She started dating Sam in 2020 after meeting on the set of the thriller film, Hospitality.

The actress is dedicated to the practice of transcendental meditation, telling New Beauty in 2022: "I start every single day with TM [transcendental meditation]. If I have a 5 a.m. call time, I will wake up 30 minutes earlier to get it in – it's been a game-changer for me. It clears the cobwebs and makes me feel grounded and present…."

1/ 5 © Instagram Mediterranean trip The actress shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun while relaxing on a boat. Emannuelle's friend and fellow actress Michelle Monaghan commented on the post: "You exude light and love darling! You are bliss personified!!"

2/ 5 © Instagram Selfie and Love Emannuelle and Sam posed for several selfies. The couple regularly shares snippets of their love for each other to social media. On her birthday last year, Sam wrote about his girlfriend: "There's no one like you—and I'm so lucky to get to call you my own!"

3/ 5 © Instagram Perfect white dress The actress posed in the perfect, strapless white dress with her hair tossed up into a bun. One fan commented on the post: "This girl is on fire, always natural beauty."

4/ 5 © Instagram Enjoying the sunset Emannuelle and Sam enjoyed the sunset as it dipped behind a mountain. The actress opted for natural makeup to take in the romantic moment.